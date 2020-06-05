This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 5 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's a great day for him': Trump suggests George Floyd would be happy about the US employment rate

Trump said the improving economy was the best thing to help imprive race relations.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 5 Jun 2020, 7:50 PM
1 hour ago 18,626 Views 57 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5116230
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has suggested that George Floyd, whose death sparked days of rioting across the US, would be “looking down” at the nation and be happy that the economy was apparently improving. 

Addressing reporters today, Trump said that new statistics showing the US economy regained 2.5 million jobs in May was good news for everybody including Floyd, who prosecutors allege was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, late last month. 

Trump said: “Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country,” he said.

“It’s a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day in terms of equality.”

He added that the improving economy was “the greatest thing that can happen for race relations”.

Trump’s opponent in November’s election, Joe Biden, was quick to launch an attack on the Republic incumbent.

“George Floyd’s last words, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ have echoed all across this nation…For the president to try to put any other words in the mouth of George Floyd I frankly think is despicable.”

The US economy regained 2.5 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate dropped as coronavirus pandemic shutdowns began to ease.

The data showed the largest increase in jobs on record, which pushed the unemployment rate down to 13.3% from 14.7% in April.

The report defied even the most optimistic expectations among economists, who had been expecting a payroll decline of more than eight million and a jobless rate of 20% or higher.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Trump, who is counting on a  solid economy to convince voters he deserves a second term, immediately cheered the data and said the gains proved the combination of rapid government support and a push to reopen businesses was working.

“Today is probably the greatest comeback in American history, but it’s not going to stop here,” Trump told reporters at the White House, saying the recovery will continue unless “the wrong people get in here,” an apparent reference to the November presidential election.

Trump, who likened the pandemic to a hurricane, has never wavered from his confidence in a sharp, “V-shaped” rebound.

“This is better than a ‘V,’ it’s a rocket ship!”

With reporting by © – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (57)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie