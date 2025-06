IT LOOKS SET to be a warm and sunny weekend in Dublin – so it’s a good thing that there’s lots to do across the city.

Between a range of concerts, GAA, rugby and even some protests, here’s all that’s going on across Dublin today and tomorrow.

Any good concerts on?

US country music star Zach Bryan graced the stage at the Phoenix Park last night, and is set to played two more busy gigs today and tomorrow.

The concert today is completely sold out, but at the time of writing, there are a limited number of tickets available for the Sunday show.

Those looking to head to the gig are best off getting a bus, as parking is extremely limited.

All of the following Dublin Bus routes serve the park: 26, 38b, 39, and 70.

Across the city, the hit Irish band Kingfishr will play a sold-out show at Fairview Park this evening.

Those heading to the gig can get the train from Pearse, Tara or Connolly stations to Clontarf Road.

A number of Dublin bus routes also serve the park, including the 15, 27, 42, 123 and H lines.

Rolling road closures and traffic delays are expected near the Phoenix Park and Fairview Park for the concerts, gardaí have said.

What about sport?

Gaelic football fans are in for a treat this weekend with an important double header is scheduled for Croke Park on Sunday.

Both of the Tailteann Cup semi-finals will take place – Wicklow will face off against Limerick at 2pm, while Fermanagh clash with Kildare at 4pm.

Tickets are still available for the fixtures.

Those planning on heading to Croker can do so by train (to Drumcondra or Clontarf Road) or Dublin Bus.

Drivers, be advised that gardaí will close a number of roads around Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

(We’re well aware that there’s a lot more sporting events on across the country, including the highly anticipated Donegal rally, and this is a very Dublin-centric article – but it’s a particularly busy weekend in Dublin!)

Protests

Sunday will also see rolling closures across the city centre, due to two major public gatherings – including an anti-immigration demostration and a counter-protest.

Both demonstrations are due to take place on Sunday afternoon, and those travelling to or through Dublin tomorrow are advised to anticipate rolling road closures, which will have a likely effect on public transport such as LUAS and Dublin Bus services.

Gardaí and Dublin City Council will provide live traffic updates via social media.

As more people are expected into the city this weekend, the public transport network as well as roads in and around the city centre will be busy - gardaí and Dublin City Council have also urged the public plan journeys in advance.

Irish Rail will run extra services, including late-night trains from Heuston to Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Belfast after each Phoenix Park concert.

Additional commuter trains will serve the Maynooth and Drogheda lines. Dublin Bus is diverting multiple routes (including 11, 26, 37, 38, 69) due to concert traffic and roadworks — check @dublinbusnews for live updates.

Luas users should plan ahead - Heuston and Museum (Red Line) are closest to the park, though Heuston will close post-concert. Broombridge on the Green Line is also nearby.