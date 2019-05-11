This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No weekend plans? Here's what's going on around the country

Cliff diving, wine tasting, and a dawn chorus.

By Adam Daly Saturday 11 May 2019, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,962 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4626927

IF YOU DON’T have any plans, don’t worry – there are plenty of events happening around the country.

Here are some of our top picks:

DUBLIN 

Can’t see the video? Click here.

This year the Irish leg of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series is taking place at Dún Laoghaire Harbour today and tomorrow. 

A 27m diving platform has been specially constructed for the worlds top male and female divers to compete at Carlisle Pier. 

For the best view, organisers have recommended getting a spot on the east pier. If you don’t manage to get to the front row, a number of large TV screens will be dotted around the event area. 

Sunday’s live final will also be live-streamed from 7pm here.

  • Where? Carlisle Pier, Dún Laoghaire Harbour
  • When? Today and tomorrow, 5pm to 8pm on both days
  • How much? Free

shutterstock_1036108990 Source: Shutterstock/K.Decha

The O’Briens Wine Festival is on today in Dublin Castle, the evening session is sold out but there are still some tickets left for the afternoon one at 2pm.

Tickets are €30 each with proceeds going to Snowflakes Autism Support Group.

This year there are over 280 wines to taste while 65 winemakers fill be flying in from around the world to give masterclasses and answer any burning wine-related queries you might have. 

  • Where? The Printworks, Dublin Castle
  • When? Today at 2pm
  • How much? €30 

MEATH 

Tayto Park re-opens The Wind Star ride, Tayto Park. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

This Sunday, Tayto Park is hosting an Autism awareness day.

An Autism friendly environment will be created all day so that parents of children with autism and their children can enjoy the park. 

To make the park Autism friendly no music will be played throughout the park, queues will be kept to a minimum, and no hand dryers will be turned during the day. 

They have also created a selection of social stories to help break down the day into steps. 

  • Where? Kilbrew, Ashbourne. 
  • When? Today 
  • How much? Adult pass – €15.50. More details here.

LIMERICK 

PastedImage-5718 Source: UCH

The University of Limerick Orchestra is performing a Spanish themed Summer Proms concert tonight.

Guest soloist John O’Shea will be performing Rodrigo’s Concerto de Aranjuez. 

  • Where? University Concert Hall, University of Limerick, Castletroy
  • When? Today at 8pm 
  • How much? €10 – concession

GALWAY  

Source: ryy79/YouTube

Can’t see the video? Click here.

Pálás cinema in Galway is kicking off Keanurama, a celebration of all things Keanu Reeves, this weekend. 

The cinema will be showing some of his most famous films for the next two months to celebrate the actor’s 40-year career.

But this weekend you can catch Reeves as Bram Stoker’s ill-fated protagonist Jonathan Harker in Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula. 

  • Where? Pálás cinema, 15 Merchants Road Lower
  • When? Tonight 22.45pm 
  • How much? €11.50

WICKLOW

shutterstock_1384770602 Source: Shutterstock/Laurence Lynch

Birdwatch Ireland is marking National Dawn Chorus Day with a free guided walk through the East Coast Nature Reserve tomorrow morning. 

The walk is suitable for all ages but organisers have advised to wrap up warmly as it kicks off at 5am, so you’ll be up with the birds. 

  • Where? Sea Road entrance, East Coast Nature Reserve 
  • When? Sunday 5am 
  • How much? Free

WATERFORD 

The Waterford Walls festival is running a guided art trail through the colourful city streets later today.

The two-hour tour will take in all of the highlights of the annual street art festival from the last four years, showcasing some of the world’s top street artists. 

Tickets cost €10 and advanced booking is required. Find out more here.

  • Where? Waterford Walls HQ, 5 Great George’s St
  • When? 2pm
  • How much? €10

Got any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments.

