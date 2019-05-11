No weekend plans? Here's what's going on around the country

IF YOU DON’T have any plans, don’t worry – there are plenty of events happening around the country.

Here are some of our top picks:

DUBLIN

This year the Irish leg of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series is taking place at Dún Laoghaire Harbour today and tomorrow.

A 27m diving platform has been specially constructed for the worlds top male and female divers to compete at Carlisle Pier.

For the best view, organisers have recommended getting a spot on the east pier. If you don’t manage to get to the front row, a number of large TV screens will be dotted around the event area.

Sunday’s live final will also be live-streamed from 7pm here.

Where? Carlisle Pier, Dún Laoghaire Harbour

Carlisle Pier, Dún Laoghaire Harbour When? Today and tomorrow, 5pm to 8pm on both days

Today and tomorrow, 5pm to 8pm on both days How much? Free

Source: Shutterstock/K.Decha

The O’Briens Wine Festival is on today in Dublin Castle, the evening session is sold out but there are still some tickets left for the afternoon one at 2pm.

Tickets are €30 each with proceeds going to Snowflakes Autism Support Group.

This year there are over 280 wines to taste while 65 winemakers fill be flying in from around the world to give masterclasses and answer any burning wine-related queries you might have.

Where? The Printworks, Dublin Castle

The Printworks, Dublin Castle When? Today at 2pm

Today at 2pm How much? €30

MEATH

The Wind Star ride, Tayto Park. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

This Sunday, Tayto Park is hosting an Autism awareness day.

An Autism friendly environment will be created all day so that parents of children with autism and their children can enjoy the park.

To make the park Autism friendly no music will be played throughout the park, queues will be kept to a minimum, and no hand dryers will be turned during the day.

They have also created a selection of social stories to help break down the day into steps.

Where? Kilbrew, Ashbourne.

Kilbrew, Ashbourne. When? Today

Today How much? Adult pass – €15.50. More details here.

LIMERICK

Source: UCH

The University of Limerick Orchestra is performing a Spanish themed Summer Proms concert tonight.

Guest soloist John O’Shea will be performing Rodrigo’s Concerto de Aranjuez.

Where? University Concert Hall, University of Limerick, Castletroy

University Concert Hall, University of Limerick, Castletroy When? Today at 8pm

Today at 8pm How much? €10 – concession

GALWAY

Pálás cinema in Galway is kicking off Keanurama, a celebration of all things Keanu Reeves, this weekend.

The cinema will be showing some of his most famous films for the next two months to celebrate the actor’s 40-year career.

But this weekend you can catch Reeves as Bram Stoker’s ill-fated protagonist Jonathan Harker in Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula.

Where? Pálás cinema, 15 Merchants Road Lower

Pálás cinema, 15 Merchants Road Lower When? Tonight 22.45pm

Tonight 22.45pm How much? €11.50

WICKLOW

Source: Shutterstock/Laurence Lynch

Birdwatch Ireland is marking National Dawn Chorus Day with a free guided walk through the East Coast Nature Reserve tomorrow morning.

The walk is suitable for all ages but organisers have advised to wrap up warmly as it kicks off at 5am, so you’ll be up with the birds.

Where? Sea Road entrance, East Coast Nature Reserve

Sea Road entrance, East Coast Nature Reserve When? Sunday 5am

Sunday 5am How much? Free

WATERFORD

The Waterford Walls festival is running a guided art trail through the colourful city streets later today.

The two-hour tour will take in all of the highlights of the annual street art festival from the last four years, showcasing some of the world’s top street artists.

Tickets cost €10 and advanced booking is required. Find out more here.

Where? Waterford Walls HQ, 5 Great George’s St

Waterford Walls HQ, 5 Great George’s St When? 2pm

2pm How much? €10

Got any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments.