Dublin: 6 °C Monday 16 December, 2019
Disgraced Weinstein says the world has forgotten his work promoting women in film

“”I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker and I’m talking about 30 years ago,” he said.

By AFP Monday 16 Dec 2019, 12:45 PM
16 minutes ago 1,256 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4935387
Harvey Weinstein arrives for a hearing with a walker at Manhattan Court for a hearing on Wednesday December 11.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Harvey Weinstein arrives for a hearing with a walker at Manhattan Court for a hearing on Wednesday December 11.
Harvey Weinstein arrives for a hearing with a walker at Manhattan Court for a hearing on Wednesday December 11.
Image: UPI/PA Images

DISGRACED HOLLYWOOD PRODUCER Harvey Weinstein has complained that the world has forgotten how he “pioneered” casting women prominently in his films, following dozens of sex-crime allegations that left him feeling “eviscerated.”

The once-powerful film producer, whose case sparked the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, faces a criminal trial next month that could see him jailed for life. 

In an interview with the New York Post tabloid, the 67-year-old said: “I feel like the forgotten man.”

“I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker and I’m talking about 30 years ago. 

“I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it! It all got eviscerated because of what happened,” Weinstein added. 

Last week he reached a $25 million (€22.4 million) settlement to be shared among more than 30 actresses and former employees who have sued him for offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape.

Weinstein will not have to admit wrongdoing or pay from his own pocket, according to TMZ. Instead the bill will be met by insurers for his bankrupt former movie studio, The Weinstein Company.

“Everything that Harvey Weinstein has done professionally for women is overshadowed by the serious allegations of sexual misconduct made by more than 60 women,” lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents some of the accusers, said in a statement to ABC News.

“He is not forgotten. He is a defendant in a high profile criminal case in which he is charged with serious crimes against women including rape, criminal sexual assault, and allegations of predatory sexual assault,” she added.

Weinstein’s accusers include some of the world’s most famous actresses — including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek — although none is part of the proceedings.

He faces a criminal trial in January on charges of rape and forcibly performing oral sex on a woman — to which he has pleaded not guilty.

- © AFP 2019

