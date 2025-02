ISRAEL’S DEFENCE MINISTER has ordered the Israeli military to intensify its operations in the occupied West Bank in Palestine following a series of bomb blasts this evening.

Three bombs exploded, on board empty busses, at a car park in Bat Yam in central Israel this evening. Two other devices at the same site were defused by police, a statement said.

A spokesperson for the police in Israel told the AFP News agency that the devices detonated on a timer. There are no immediate reports of any injuries in the blast, according to police.

Shortly after the incident, defence minister Israel Katz ordered the Israeli military to step up its offences in the occupied West Bank. He said the army will “intensify operations” at refugee camps in the region.

He attributed the blasts to “Palestinian terrorist organisations”.

