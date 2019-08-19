This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Building firm caught up in school structural defects controversy wins contract to build new hospital block

Western Building Systems criticised the government for not establishing an independent review of the schools building programme.

By Christina Finn Monday 19 Aug 2019, 12:46 PM
1 hour ago 8,185 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4772259
Broombridge Educate Together in Cabra, is one of the seventeen more schools which have been found to have structural flaws.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Broombridge Educate Together in Cabra, is one of the seventeen more schools which have been found to have structural flaws.
Broombridge Educate Together in Cabra, is one of the seventeen more schools which have been found to have structural flaws.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

A FIRM THAT built 42 schools which have been found to have structural defects has been awarded a contract to build a new block at University Hospital Limerick.

UL Hospitals Group confirmed to TheJournal.ie that the design and build 60 bed Ward Block at University Hospital Limerick was tendered by the HSE following strict EU public procurement guidelines.

“Following a tender evaluation, which included a robust due diligence assessment by a HSE appointed Independent technical advisor team, Western Building Systems are the preferred tenderer,” the group said in a statement.

It added:

“The Western Building Systems tender submission was evaluated against a detailed performance specification, programme and quality requirements and found to fully comply with the tender requirements.”

Once funding is approved for the 60 bed ward block, Western Building Systems will be appointed as the design and build contractor.

The technical Advisor team will supervise the contractor’s design and construction works and ensure compliance with the contract requirements, said the hospital group, adding that HSE staff including aclerk of works and engineers will oversee and monitor the construction project. 

Controversy surrounding the firm arose last October over the school buildings, when concerns were raised over potential structural defects at Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan.

Safety concerns were also raised at Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School, St Luke’s National School and Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Lucan, which all closed for a period in October into November.

total of 42 schools built by Western Building Systems were inspected over concerns about potential structural problems. 

Most of the schools received the green light to reopen in full after the mid-term break last year.

Last week, Education Minister Joe McHugh said structural flaws in a further 17 school buildings have been identified, and will require temporary works to be carried out in coming weeks.  

Questions raised over independent review 

In a statement last week, Western Building Systems took issue with the Department of Education and Skills, stating that it had promised an independent review of the schools building programme. 

Ten months later, we have little further understanding nor have had input into this review process – no terms of reference, no independent chair or investigators, nor any international best practice guidance.
We continue to engage with the Department to better understand the nature and severity of the issues at these school, however we have serious concerns now over how long such an independent review will take.

The department said an announcement in relation to the review will be made later in the year. 

Tender criteria

In relation to the contract to construct a new block, the UL hospital group said the evaluation criteria for the tender required that the design and build contractor and their nominated design team and subcontractors met specifically selected criteria for qualifications and experience, turnover and performance bond requirements, programme and resources and project quality execution plans.

In addition, they were required to submit a detailed design including specification and drawings which met the tender performance specification, exemplar design and approved statutory compliance certification which is already in place.

Minister Joe McHugh and the Department of Education filed court proceedings against Western Building Systems last year. 

The Department of Education did not comment on the case.

TheJournal.ie contacted Western Building Systems, and a response is expected later today.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie