Building firm caught up in school structural defects controversy wins contract to build new hospital block

Broombridge Educate Together in Cabra, is one of the seventeen more schools which have been found to have structural flaws.

A FIRM THAT built 42 schools which have been found to have structural defects has been awarded a contract to build a new block at University Hospital Limerick.

UL Hospitals Group confirmed to TheJournal.ie that the design and build 60 bed Ward Block at University Hospital Limerick was tendered by the HSE following strict EU public procurement guidelines.

“Following a tender evaluation, which included a robust due diligence assessment by a HSE appointed Independent technical advisor team, Western Building Systems are the preferred tenderer,” the group said in a statement.

It added:

“The Western Building Systems tender submission was evaluated against a detailed performance specification, programme and quality requirements and found to fully comply with the tender requirements.”

Once funding is approved for the 60 bed ward block, Western Building Systems will be appointed as the design and build contractor.

The technical Advisor team will supervise the contractor’s design and construction works and ensure compliance with the contract requirements, said the hospital group, adding that HSE staff including aclerk of works and engineers will oversee and monitor the construction project.

Controversy surrounding the firm arose last October over the school buildings, when concerns were raised over potential structural defects at Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan.

Safety concerns were also raised at Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School, St Luke’s National School and Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Lucan, which all closed for a period in October into November.

A total of 42 schools built by Western Building Systems were inspected over concerns about potential structural problems.

Most of the schools received the green light to reopen in full after the mid-term break last year.

Last week, Education Minister Joe McHugh said structural flaws in a further 17 school buildings have been identified, and will require temporary works to be carried out in coming weeks.

Questions raised over independent review

In a statement last week, Western Building Systems took issue with the Department of Education and Skills, stating that it had promised an independent review of the schools building programme.

Ten months later, we have little further understanding nor have had input into this review process – no terms of reference, no independent chair or investigators, nor any international best practice guidance.

We continue to engage with the Department to better understand the nature and severity of the issues at these school, however we have serious concerns now over how long such an independent review will take.

The department said an announcement in relation to the review will be made later in the year.

Tender criteria

In relation to the contract to construct a new block, the UL hospital group said the evaluation criteria for the tender required that the design and build contractor and their nominated design team and subcontractors met specifically selected criteria for qualifications and experience, turnover and performance bond requirements, programme and resources and project quality execution plans.

In addition, they were required to submit a detailed design including specification and drawings which met the tender performance specification, exemplar design and approved statutory compliance certification which is already in place.

Minister Joe McHugh and the Department of Education filed court proceedings against Western Building Systems last year.

The Department of Education did not comment on the case.

TheJournal.ie contacted Western Building Systems, and a response is expected later today.