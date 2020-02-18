This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
We've had 4 times the normal weekly rainfall in parts in the past week... and there's more to come

There will be a risk of flooding from tomorrow in some areas.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 8:21 AM
File photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

IT’S BEEN VERY wet over the past week with rainfall totals between 2.5 and 4 times the normal weekly rainfall amounts for this time of year, Met Éireann has said

There is more rain on the way with heavy and prolonged showers forecast this morning which will give way to longer spells of rain. 

Tomorrow will be very windy, with occasional rain that will be heavy and possibly thundery at times.

Looking further ahead, the forecaster predicted changeable and unsettled weather continuing for the rest of the week and over the coming weekend.

It said: “It will be a very wet week overall, especially in the northwest. Average rainfall amounts will be about 4 times the average countrywide.”

There are fears that parts of the midlands could be at risk of flooding in the coming days, with west Munster, Connacht and west Ulster.

Met Éireann said that Thursday will also be a cold, windy day with showers that could feature hail and a risk of thunder.

It added for Friday: “Wet and very windy, with occasional rain, heavy in places, with a risk of flooding, especially in Connacht and west Ulster.”

