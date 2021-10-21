Around 21,000 people affected by boil water notice for Wexford

A BOIL WATER notice has been issued in Wexford town to “protect the health” of around 21,000 people.

It follows consultation between Irish Water, Wexford County Council and the HSE, due to issues with the disinfection process in the public water supply for the area.

Water is not safe to drink straight from the tap, residents have been warned. Household water filters will not make the tap water safe, and water should be boiled instead.

Residents who are not sure if their home is affected can visit water.ie to check.

Wexford Town Boil Water Notice Area Source: Irish Water

The Council and Irish Water say they’re working “tirelessly” to fix the problem as soon as possible, and have advised locals to boil water in these situations until then:

For drinking, making drinks with water, preparing food or making ice

For brushing teeth

For preparing food (for example washing vegetables)

Tap water can be used without issue for flushing toilets and general bathing or showering, but not for brushing teeth or gargling.

Water should be also boiled and cooled before using to prepare baby food.

#IWWexford: A boil water notice has been issued for the Wexford Town Public Water Supply. Please see https://t.co/CojfLEfbjW for more. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) October 21, 2021

Restrictions

Residents have been warned not to use water that’s been boiled multiple times.

Irish Water’s Pat Duggan said: “Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we appreciate the impact that this notice will have on the community and businesses of Wexford Town.”

“However, the restriction has been put in place to protect our consumers.”

“Irish Water and Wexford County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and lift the boil water notice early as it safe to do so.”

The boil water notice comes two months after at least 52 people fell ill in Gorey County Wexford, due to unsafe drinking water that was not flagged.