This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 4 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A beaked whale has been spotted trapped in Wicklow harbour

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group said it is unlikely the whale will survive.

By Sean Murray Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 2:03 PM
17 minutes ago 2,102 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5141459

A RARE BEAKED whale has been spotted in distress in Wicklow harbour today. 

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) said the Sowerby’s beaked whale is unable to leave the harbour. 

The group said it believes the whale is “not looking in great condition” and appears thin based on footage from the scene. Beaked whales are a deep-diving species and not usually seen so close to shore. 

Such whales are particularly sensitive to acoustic trauma, and it is not expected the whale will survive.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It said: “IWDG are aware of the beaked whale in Wicklow harbor and have volunteers on scene to monitor the animal. We would ask people people to keep their distance to avoid causing any more stress to the animal, and to remember governmental social distance guidelines.”

The IWDG added it would like to see resources made available to recover the whale if it does not survive and a post-mortem be conducted. 

“We recommend recovery to a regional vet lab could be carried out at limited expenses,” it said. “We might learn about the life as well as death of this rare whale.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie