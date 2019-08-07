Whaley Bridge residents to return home as dam collapse fears recede

AROUND 1,500 RESIDENTS of the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge have been permitted to return to their homes after a damaged dam was successfully prevented from collapsing.

The residents were evacuated during heavy rain last week amid fears that the dam containing water from the nearby Toddbrook Reservoir was at risk of giving way.

Some people refused to leave their homes and remained in the town throughout the ordeal.

Police finally allowed all residents to return home on Wednesday after the water level in the dam dropped by 9.5 metres.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “pleased to hear” that residents are allowed back to their homes and he paid tribute to their “spirit and patience”.

Source: Joe Giddens

“I want to thank the volunteers, emergency services, Armed Forces and all who responded with such professionalism and dedication,” he added.

The deputy chief constable of Derbyshire police, Rachel Swann, said it arrived at the decision because the immediate danger posed to the area has passed.

“The hard work and dedication to achieve this has been quite simply incredible and means that I am now able to lift the evacuation order placed on Whaley Bridge and the surrounding area,” she said.