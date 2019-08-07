This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Whaley Bridge residents to return home as dam collapse fears recede

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the residents “spirit and patience”.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 10:14 PM
15 minutes ago 868 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4756683
Image: Joe Giddens
Image: Joe Giddens

AROUND 1,500 RESIDENTS of the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge have been permitted to return to their homes after a damaged dam was successfully prevented from collapsing.

The residents were evacuated during heavy rain last week amid fears that the dam containing water from the nearby Toddbrook Reservoir was at risk of giving way.

Some people refused to leave their homes and remained in the town throughout the ordeal.

Police finally allowed all residents to return home on Wednesday after the water level in the dam dropped by 9.5 metres.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “pleased to hear” that residents are allowed back to their homes and he paid tribute to their “spirit and patience”.

Toddbrook Reservoir damaged Source: Joe Giddens

“I want to thank the volunteers, emergency services, Armed Forces and all who responded with such professionalism and dedication,” he added.

The deputy chief constable of Derbyshire police, Rachel Swann, said it arrived at the decision because the immediate danger posed to the area has passed.

“The hard work and dedication to achieve this has been quite simply incredible and means that I am now able to lift the evacuation order placed on Whaley Bridge and the surrounding area,” she said.

