Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 8:56 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

file-photo-minister-eamon-ryan-has-indicated-that-indoor-dining-may-be-pushing-back-until-august-end Source: Leah Farrell

  • Public health officials have confirmed 397 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Boxing trainer Pete Taylor was “within touching distance” of a gunman when he was shot he told the trial of a man accused of murder and attempted murder.
  • People who are fully vaccinated will begin to receive their EU Covid-19 digital passes from next Monday 12 July. 
  • The Green Party’s candidate has said that “sending a message” to government in the Dublin Bay South by-election “won’t build any homes”. 
  • A teacher at a South Dublin school has brought a High Court challenge over the Garda vetting bureau’s decision to disclose details about allegations of sexual impropriety to the Teaching Council.
  • More than 220,000 people are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) today, a decrease of nearly 7,000 since last week.
  • Ireland is to donate €1 million to help the poorest households in Lebanon, it was announced today.
  • Two women have been taken to hospital after they were struck by a van while they were walking.
  • A man who was wearing blood-stained clothes and carrying a knife when he walked into a garda station and admitted to stabbing a fisherman 40 times has been jailed for ten years for manslaughter.

 

THE WORLD

shutterstock_1370949875 Source: Shutterstock/Loic Salan

#FRANCE Paris city authorities have been accused of failing to safeguard the health of people living near the Notre Dame due to lead pollution caused by the fire that nearly destroyed the monument two years ago. 

#FLORIDA Four more victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Florida, taking the death toll to 32, according to a fire official.

#BRITAIN Rules on self-isolation are being eased for the fully vaccinated and under-18s in England as the UK braces for the number of daily new cases to more than treble to reach 100,000. 

#CARRIBBEAN Conditions in southern Florida have begun to deteriorate as Tropical Storm Elsa takes aim at the Florida Keys, prompting a hurricane watch for portions of the west coast of the state, according to the National Hurricane Centre. 

PARTING SHOT

Have you been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions in maternity hospitals?

The Journal wants to hear from you about how these restrictions affected you over the past 15 months.

To share your story, please contact orladwyer@thejournal.ie – you can find more details here.  

About the author:

Niall O'Connor
