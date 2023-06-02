Advertisement

# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
12 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Burrow Beach sunshine-1 Leah Farrell Guardians VC volleyball club playing on Burrow Beach, Dublin this afternoon Leah Farrell

  • Fourteen fishermen were rescued after their trawler ran aground off the coast of west Cork this afternoon.
  • Three men were convicted of multiple offences carried out as part of a vigilante attack on men guarding a repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon five years ago.
  • A major search saw gardaí recover three stolen high-powered motorbikes and seized cash, drugs and ammunition during searches in west Dublin. 
  • Ireland is set to fail on its climate commitments, as almost all sectors are on track to exceed their emissions ceilings for 2025 and 2030, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has stated.
  • Two departments are at loggerheads after a review on the ban to stop nursing home operators from converting their facilities into emergency accommodation said a two-year obstruction should remain in place. 
  • Roy Taylor, whose band represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest, died following a battle with motor neuron disease (MND).
  • The minister for Finance sold 5% of the State’s shares in Permanent TSB today.
  • The department of Health announced plans to increase the number of trainee GPs in Ireland by one third by next year.
  • The Irish gross domestic product, the metric used to measure the economy, fell by 4.6% in the first quarter of 2023.

WORLD

president-joe-biden-falls-on-stage-during-the-2023-united-states-air-force-academy-graduation-ceremony-at-falcon-stadium-thursday-june-1-2023-at-the-united-states-air-force-academy-in-colorado-spr Alamy Stock Photo US President Joe Biden is helped to his feet after tripping at an air force graduation ceremony Alamy Stock Photo

#India At least 50 people died and more than 500 were injured in a multiple train collision in eastern India’s Odisha state, local media and officials said.

#US POLITICS The US Senate fended off a default, giving final approval to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package late last night.
#WAR IN UKRAINE Ukrainian air defences shot down more than 30 Russian cruise missiles and drones in Moscow’s sixth air attack in six days on Kyiv, according to local officials.
#THIS MORNING Phillip Schofield said he has “lost everything” in the wake of his affair with a younger male colleague and told of a “catastrophic effect” on his mind.
#US POLITICS US President Joe Biden quipped that he got “sandbagged” after he tripped and fell – but was uninjured – while onstage at the US air force academy graduation.
#BACKTRACK Polish President Andrzej Duda today backtracked on a new law creating a body to probe “Russian influence” after critics, including the European Union and the United States, voiced concern.

 

PARTING SHOT

Donnacha Ó Beacháin writes in our Voices section about how recent drone attacks in Moscow are likely to affect Vladimir Putin and Russian elites. 

The DCU Professor of Politics says Ukraine will be keeping its cards close to its chest around any counteroffensive, and with good reason.

David MacRedmond
