Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

WORLD

#India At least 50 people died and more than 500 were injured in a multiple train collision in eastern India’s Odisha state, local media and officials said.

#US POLITICS The US Senate fended off a default, giving final approval to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package late last night.

#WAR IN UKRAINE Ukrainian air defences shot down more than 30 Russian cruise missiles and drones in Moscow’s sixth air attack in six days on Kyiv, according to local officials.

#THIS MORNING Phillip Schofield said he has “lost everything” in the wake of his affair with a younger male colleague and told of a “catastrophic effect” on his mind.

#US POLITICS US President Joe Biden quipped that he got “sandbagged” after he tripped and fell – but was uninjured – while onstage at the US air force academy graduation.

#BACKTRACK Polish President Andrzej Duda today backtracked on a new law creating a body to probe “Russian influence” after critics, including the European Union and the United States, voiced concern.

PARTING SHOT

Donnacha Ó Beacháin writes in our Voices section about how recent drone attacks in Moscow are likely to affect Vladimir Putin and Russian elites.

The DCU Professor of Politics says Ukraine will be keeping its cards close to its chest around any counteroffensive, and with good reason.