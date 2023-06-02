Organised crime searches seize stolen motorbikes along with drugs, ammunition and €200,000 cash

A MAJOR SEARCH has seen gardaí recover three stolen high-powered motorbikes and seized cash, drugs and ammunition during searches in west Dublin.

An intelligence led operation, supported by specialised Garda units and the Irish Defence Forces, targeted organised crime gangs in the western Metropolitan Region with “coordinated searches” yesterday across Ronanstown, Finglas, Lucan and Castleknock.

Gardaí said these were conducted in a number of homes and business and resulted in the seizure of over €200,000 cash in addition to approximately €20,000 of suspected cocaine.

“This is associated with organised crime groups involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the Ronanstown and Clondalkin areas and their associated money laundering operations,” a garda spokesperson said.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene of one seizure in Finglas, where three stolen motorbikes and a small amount of suspected cocaine and weighing scales were recovered.

He has since been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

The owners of the stolen motorcycles have “all been contacted by Gardaí” and arrangements will be made to return the bikes to them, gardaí said.

During further searches in the Finglas area, gardaí located a plastic container wrapped in electrical tape which contained 174 rounds of 9mm ammunition in addition to €1000 of suspected cocaine.

Also seized during these searches were mobile phone devices, laptops and financial documents which will be forensically examined and analysed for potential evidence.

The searches were supported by Detective and Drugs Units in Finglas and Ronanstown, supported by the Task Force, Community Policing and Street Crime Units.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.