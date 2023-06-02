Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 2 June 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Watch Your Back MND on Facebook Roy Taylor
# RIP
Former Eurovision entrant Roy Taylor has died
Taylor was a campaigner for motor neurone disease, which he was diagnosed with five years ago.
1.0k
0
11 minutes ago

ROY TAYLOR, WHOSE band represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest, has died following a battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Jump the Gun, with whom he was a bassist, represented Ireland in the contest in 1988 with the song ‘Take Him Home’. They finished in eighth place.

Taylor’s family wrote on the Facebook page for his MND charity Watch Your Back that “he achieved so much in the fight” against the disease.

“His work has helped the world get closer to be free of MND, and for that we are bursting with pride,” the statement said, adding that Taylor was “an amazing dad and amazing person and an amazing musician”.

Taylor’s family are avid campaigners and fundraisers for MND through the Watch Your Back charity. They also supported former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird ahead of his ‘Climb With Charlie’ initiative, along with Louth native Seán Woods who also has MND.

The campaign has raised over €2 million for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and mental health charity Pieta.

Watch Your Back was also featured on a special one-off Dundalk FC jersey to raise awareness and funds for those with MND.

The club paid tribute to Taylor yesterday.

Taylor was born in Dublin but Dundalk was his adopted home.

Taylor told the Dundalk Democrat newspaper in 2020 that music was the only “firepower” he had against MND, and that his son Terence helped him to continue engaging with his craft when he was no longer able to play instruments.

He said: “I do it all in my head and I get my son to play the chords for me. It’s a little bit more difficult. It’s like working out maths in our head. But I can do it.”

MND is a rare, progressive neurological condition that attacks the motor neurones, or nerves, in the brain and spinal cord. This means the neurones’ ability to transmit messages from the brain to the muscles is diminished, leading to weakness and wasting. There is currently no cure for the disease.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     