Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up?
Here’s your round-up of what happened today.
#UKRAINE Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv a day after it warned of ‘tough retaliatory measures’ after a drone attack on Moscow.
#GREECE Two pilots died when their water-bombing plane crashed while battling a blaze on the Greek island of Evia as wildfires flared across the Mediterranean.
#BELGIUM A jury found six people guilty of terrorist murder for extremist attacks in 2016 that killed 32 people.
An Irish harpist played music atop the highest mountain in Africa today on a quest to set a new Guinness World Record.
24-year-old Siobhan Brady from Co Limerick reached the 5,895-metre summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania this morning and performed a 20-minute concert with music including Ed Sheeran’s Little Bird and a Tanzanian jig.
