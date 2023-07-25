Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up?

#UKRAINE Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv a day after it warned of ‘tough retaliatory measures’ after a drone attack on Moscow.

#GREECE Two pilots died when their water-bombing plane crashed while battling a blaze on the Greek island of Evia as wildfires flared across the Mediterranean.

#BELGIUM A jury found six people guilty of terrorist murder for extremist attacks in 2016 that killed 32 people.

An Irish harpist played music atop the highest mountain in Africa today on a quest to set a new Guinness World Record.

24-year-old Siobhan Brady from Co Limerick reached the 5,895-metre summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania this morning and performed a 20-minute concert with music including Ed Sheeran’s Little Bird and a Tanzanian jig.