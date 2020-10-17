#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 17 October 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 8:28 PM
5 minutes ago 955 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5236404
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

GARDA CHECKPOINTS N7 1L2A2220 Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Six senior government members met this evening to discuss how to respond to public health advice recommending that Ireland moves to Level 5 restrictions 
  • 8 deaths (including 3 from before October) and 1,276 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland today
  • An expert group report on ending Direct Provision is due to be put to Cabinet next week.
  • Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is restricting his movements after attending the same meeting as an Austrian minister who has since tested positive for Covid-19.
  • Gardaí have seized over 2,400 fireworks at a premises in Dublin 8.
  • Minister for Trade promotion Robert Troy said that we “need to open up our travel industry” to support the tourism and trade sectors.
  • Two deaths and 1,031 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland as schools, pubs and restaurants close.
  • Gym owners have started a petition asking to be allowed to open their business under Level 4 and 5 restrictions. 

 WORLD

2.56096746 Ardern is congratulated by her partner Clarke Gayford. Source: AP

#NEW ZEALAND Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has secured another term in office following the country’s general election

#CONFLICT Azerbaijan officials have accused Armenia of striking its second-largest city with a ballistic missile.

#FRANCE A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher near Paris was an 18-year-old Chechen.

#THAILAND Bangkok has shut down mass transit systems and set up roadblocks as anti-government protests continued for the fourth day in a row.

#UNITED STATES More than 22 million Americans have already voted in the 2020 presidential election in a record number of early votes

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Searches have continued in West Kerry for famous Dingle dolphin Fungie.

After no sightings of Fungie for several days, locals and fans of Fungie have raised concerns for the beloved dolphin’s welfare, with many hoping to spot him in Kerry waters again soon.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie