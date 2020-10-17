Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Six senior government members met this evening to discuss how to respond to public health advice recommending that Ireland moves to Level 5 restrictions

recommending that Ireland moves to Level 5 restrictions 8 deaths (including 3 from before October) and 1,276 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland today

in Ireland today An expert group report on ending Direct Provision is due to be put to Cabinet next week.

next week. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is restricting his movements after attending the same meeting as an Austrian minister who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

who has since tested positive for Covid-19. Gardaí have seized over 2,400 fireworks at a premises in Dublin 8.

over 2,400 fireworks at a premises in Dublin 8. Minister for Trade promotion Robert Troy said that we “need to open up our travel industry” to support the tourism and trade sectors.

said that we “need to open up our travel industry” to support the tourism and trade sectors. Two deaths and 1,031 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland as schools, pubs and restaurants close.

Gym owners have started a petition asking to be allowed to open their business under Level 4 and 5 restrictions.

WORLD

Ardern is congratulated by her partner Clarke Gayford. Source: AP

#NEW ZEALAND Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has secured another term in office following the country’s general election

#CONFLICT Azerbaijan officials have accused Armenia of striking its second-largest city with a ballistic missile.

#FRANCE A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher near Paris was an 18-year-old Chechen.

#THAILAND Bangkok has shut down mass transit systems and set up roadblocks as anti-government protests continued for the fourth day in a row.

#UNITED STATES More than 22 million Americans have already voted in the 2020 presidential election in a record number of early votes

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Searches have continued in West Kerry for famous Dingle dolphin Fungie.

After no sightings of Fungie for several days, locals and fans of Fungie have raised concerns for the beloved dolphin’s welfare, with many hoping to spot him in Kerry waters again soon.