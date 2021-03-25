#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 25 Mar 2021, 9:12 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Science Gallery 007 Murals about Covid-19 outside the Science Gallery in Dublin Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed three deaths and 606 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • The Department of Children has apologised after the email addresses of 18 people were inadvertently shared with other participants attending online consultation meetings about redress for survivors of Mother and Baby Homes. 
  • 1,400 people have accessed the five new “walk-in, no appointment necessary” Covid-19 test centres today.
  • Around 35,000 school students will now be able to receive hot lunches at school as part of the Hot School Meals programme launched today. 
  • Secondary schools can appoint an aide for around 50 days over the coming months to oversee the running of exams and accredited grades for the Leaving Certificate
  • Gardaí in North Dublin fear a ratcheting up of violence following the arrest of a senior gang leader in recent days.   
  • A woman who livestreamed videos as she allegedly led gardaí on a high-speed chase on the M50 broke Covid-19 quarantine rules by appearing in court today.
  • Ulster Bank has been fined nearly €38 million by the Central Bank of Ireland for regulatory breaches relating to its role in the industry-wide tracker mortgage scandal – the largest fine the Central Bank has ever handed out.
  • An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to Tayto Park for a new €15.5 million “Coaster 2021″ rollercoaster for the theme park.

THE WORLD

new-zealand-wellington-new-cabinet Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#VACCINES AstraZeneca has issued guidance to patients who may experience a “very rare” side-effect from its Covid-19 vaccine.

#NEW ZEALAND Working mothers and their partners will be allowed to take paid leave after suffering a miscarriage or stillbirth in New Zealand after a unanimous vote by lawmakers.

#NORTH KOREA North Korea has fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its first substantive provocation to the new US administration. 

#USA Joe Biden has said that his great grandfather left Ireland “because of what the Brits had been doing” in his first full press conference as president.

PARTING SHOT

At least 150 ships are still stuck behind a cargo ship blocking the Suez canal in Egypt.

The Ever Given is wedged between the two sides of the canal, which is a major route for international shipping.

Photos taken by the Pléaides, high resolution earth-image satellites, have captured the sight of the stuck ship from space.

