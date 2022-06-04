Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
IRELAND
- Queues at Dublin Airport were running “smoothly” this afternoon after a busy period early this morning.
- A local authority in Northern Ireland said it is investigating whether a council employee was among those filmed in a video mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey.
- A woman died and two children were rescued after a car entered the River Lee in Cork city yesterday evening.
- The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau seized approximately €4.69m worth of cocaine yesterday and arrested a man following an operation in Leopardstown, Dublin.
- Experts, advocates and healthcare professionals said that some of the biggest problems facing the Irish healthcare system are the lengthy public waiting lists for procedures, tests.
- The rest of the bank holiday weekend will be almost as sunny as today has been, Met Éireann have projected.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE The country’s military said its forces were managing to push back against Russian troops in fierce fighting in Severodonetsk.
#HONG KONG Arrests have been made as authorities for a third consecutive year banned public commemoration of the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.
#NATO The organisation’s secretary general met with Finland’s prime minister and spoke to Turkey’s president as he seeks to overcome Turkish resistance to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.
PARTING SHOT
Forbidden Fruit has kicked off today in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham and attendees made the most of the sunny weather.
Electronic duo Bicep as well as Irish rapper Kojaque took to the main stage today, while tomorrow will be all about Lord and DJ Peggy Gou.
