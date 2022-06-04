Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Queues at Dublin Airport this morning. Source: The Journal

Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a run-of-the-river power plant on the Dnieper River in Kherson region, southern Ukraine. Source: AP

INTERNATIONAL

#UKRAINE The country’s military said its forces were managing to push back against Russian troops in fierce fighting in Severodonetsk.

#HONG KONG Arrests have been made as authorities for a third consecutive year banned public commemoration of the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.

#NATO The organisation’s secretary general met with Finland’s prime minister and spoke to Turkey’s president as he seeks to overcome Turkish resistance to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.

PARTING SHOT

Revellers on the first day of Forbidden Fruit at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham Source: Sam Boal

Forbidden Fruit has kicked off today in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham and attendees made the most of the sunny weather.

Electronic duo Bicep as well as Irish rapper Kojaque took to the main stage today, while tomorrow will be all about Lord and DJ Peggy Gou.