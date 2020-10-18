Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin's Creative Quarter on Friday night Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE WORLD

Source: Nicole Hester

#NEW ZEALAND Jacinda Ardern has described her landslide election victory as an endorsement of her government’s efforts to stamp out the coronavirus and reboot the economy

#BREXIT Michael Gove has accused the EU of not being serious about securing a Brexit deal

#US ELECTIONS Trump and Biden are targeting swing states in the final weeks before the election

#BELARUS More than 100 people have been detained by Belarusian police as thousands continue to protest the country’s controversial August elections

PARTING SHOT

With Election Day in sight, Law lecturer Larry Donnelly looks at the reasons why Donald Trump is facing an uphill battle if he has any hope of returning to the White House

Donnelly looks at the current figures and the differences between Joe Biden and his 2016 counterpart Hillary Clinton.