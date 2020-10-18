Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The government will take “decisive” nationwide action tomorrow on new restrictions, Minister Simon Harris has said.
- Three deaths and 1,283 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today by the Department of Health.
- A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place from midnight tonight until 7pm on Tuesday.
- Teachers are calling for clarity on the position of schools ahead of new restrictions.
- Northern Ireland has recorded five deaths and 1,012 new cases of Covid-19.
- An Post intends to allow free postage to and from nursing and care homes to “bring a little joy” despite restrictions.
- Gardaí in Cork are investigating an allegation of voter fraud from the February general election.
- SIPTU has called for mandatory sick pay policies after health officials expressed concern about people coming to work with Covid-19 symptoms.
THE WORLD
#NEW ZEALAND Jacinda Ardern has described her landslide election victory as an endorsement of her government’s efforts to stamp out the coronavirus and reboot the economy
#BREXIT Michael Gove has accused the EU of not being serious about securing a Brexit deal
#US ELECTIONS Trump and Biden are targeting swing states in the final weeks before the election
#BELARUS More than 100 people have been detained by Belarusian police as thousands continue to protest the country’s controversial August elections
PARTING SHOT
With Election Day in sight, Law lecturer Larry Donnelly looks at the reasons why Donald Trump is facing an uphill battle if he has any hope of returning to the White House
Donnelly looks at the current figures and the differences between Joe Biden and his 2016 counterpart Hillary Clinton.
