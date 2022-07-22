Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 22 July 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 22 Jul 2022, 8:54 PM
37 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5824032

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

AIB 455 Rural Independent TDs Danney Healy-Rae TD, Mattie McGrath TD and Michael Collins TD outside the AIB HQ today Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Steve Bannon Source: Jose Luis Magana/AP

#BANNON CONVICTED Former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon has been convicted for defying a subpoena by Congress over the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January.

#GRAIN DEAL Russia and Ukraine have signed a landmark deal with the United Nations and Turkey on resuming grain shipments that could ease a global food crisis in which millions face hunger.

#EU-UK RELATIONS The EU has launched fresh legal action against the UK for failing to comply with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

#MONKEYPOX The EU’s medicines agency has recommended that smallpox vaccines be used against monkeypox, which has continued to spread around the world.

PARTING SHOT

If you live in and around the capital, you might have noticed some planes flying over the city centre this afternoon.

The flyover, part of the Irish Air Corps centenary celebrations, has lead to some fantastic photos being shared, including these from the Defence Forces.

It also included a VIP guest, Captain John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway, who fought with distinction in the Battle of Britain in World War II.

Image 1 - Group Captain John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway with Hurricane fighter aircraft. Group Captain John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway with Hurricane fighter aircraft. Source: Defence Forces

Image 4 - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight being escorted over by the 'The Silver Swallows'. Battle of Britain Memorial Flight being escorted over Dublin by the 'The Silver Swallows'. Source: Defence Forces

Image 5 - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight being escorted over Dublin by the 'The Silver Swallows'. Battle of Britain Memorial Flight being escorted over Dublin by the 'The Silver Swallows'. Source: Defence Forces

