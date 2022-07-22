Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#BANNON CONVICTED Former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon has been convicted for defying a subpoena by Congress over the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January.
#GRAIN DEAL Russia and Ukraine have signed a landmark deal with the United Nations and Turkey on resuming grain shipments that could ease a global food crisis in which millions face hunger.
#EU-UK RELATIONS The EU has launched fresh legal action against the UK for failing to comply with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.
#MONKEYPOX The EU’s medicines agency has recommended that smallpox vaccines be used against monkeypox, which has continued to spread around the world.
If you live in and around the capital, you might have noticed some planes flying over the city centre this afternoon.
The flyover, part of the Irish Air Corps centenary celebrations, has lead to some fantastic photos being shared, including these from the Defence Forces.
It also included a VIP guest, Captain John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway, who fought with distinction in the Battle of Britain in World War II.
