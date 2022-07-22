Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 22 July 2022
EU launches fresh legal action against UK over Northern Ireland Protocol

The European Commission has triggered four new infringement procedures.

By Press Association Friday 22 Jul 2022, 12:04 PM
Ursula Von der Leyen.
Image: PA
THE EU HAS launched fresh legal action against the UK for failing to comply with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

Four new infringement procedures were triggered by the European Commission as relations further soured today.

The EU argued it was forced to act because the UK has been unwilling to take part in “meaningful discussion” over the protocol since February.

It also struck out again at the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill that is making its way through Parliament.

The commission accused the UK of failing to comply with customs requirements and not imposing EU rules on VAT for e-commerce.

In a statement, the European Commission said: “Despite repeated calls by the European Parliament, the 27 EU Member States and the European Commission to implement the Protocol, the UK Government has failed to do so.

“In a spirit of constructive cooperation, the commission refrained from launching certain infringement procedures for over a year to create the space to look for joint solutions with the UK.

“However, the UK’s unwillingness to engage in meaningful discussion since last February and the continued passage of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill through the UK Parliament go directly against this spirit.”

The latest action comes on top of the infringement procedures launched on June 15.

