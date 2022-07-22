Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 18°C Friday 22 July 2022
Man killed and woman critical after two-car crash in Louth

Four people were hospitalised after the crash, with one woman left in a critical condition.

By Jamie McCarron Friday 22 Jul 2022, 4:05 PM
50 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5823760
File photo of a Garda road closure.
GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred at approximately 5am this morning on the N33 at Richardstown, Dunleer, County Louth.

The front seat passenger of one of the cars involved, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date. 

The other occupants of this vehicle, two males in their 20s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, and only person in the other car involved, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she is currently in a critical condition.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N33 at Richardstown between 4:40am and 5:15am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

