Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Leah Farrell The Poolbeg Lighthouse in South Dublin earlier today Leah Farrell

International

Alex Brandon / AP Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected US House speaker in a historic post-midnight 15th ballot, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks Alex Brandon / AP / AP

#US CONGRESS After days of voting, the US House of Representatives have selected Republican Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker following political infighting among the new majority party.

#COMET A newly discovered comet could be visible to the naked eye as it shoots past Earth and the Sun in the coming weeks for the first time in 50,000 years, astronomers have said.

Advertisement

#IRAN EXECUTIONS Iran drew international condemnation today as it executed two men for killing a paramilitary force member in November during unprecedented protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody.

#SHOOTING A six-year-old boy opened fire in an elementary school classroom in the eastern US state of Virginia yesterday, seriously injuring a teacher, police said. No students were hurt in the shooting, with the child now in police custody.

#SOUTH SUDAN Media rights groups have called for South Sudanese authorities to release six journalists detained over a video reportedly showing President Salva Kiir urinating on himself.

Parting Shot

Film industry site Deadline has reported that Paul Mescal is set to star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator 2′.

The report, which was published last night, details that Mescal was Scott’s favourite to take the lead role following a meeting in November.

More details on the project can be found here.