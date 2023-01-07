Status Yellow weather warnings announced for west coast

WEATHER WARNINGS HAVE been declared for a number of counties along the west coast.

Met Éireann has said a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is in place until 9pm tonight for Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo. It took effect today at 2pm.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms with the chance of hail may lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions, the forecaster said.

The same counties, plus Donegal, also face a Status Yellow wind warning.

⚠️Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning for Clare, Kerry, Galway, Mayo⚠️



Met Éireann Weather Warning



Valid: 14:01 Saturday 07/01/2023 to 21:00 Saturday 07/01/2023



More here ➡️https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/qRe5fU56Iv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2023

Southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will be very strong and gusty, especially near the coasts where high waves are possible.

The wind warning is expected to subside at 8am tomorrow morning.

There are also Marine Warnings in place for all coasts of Ireland for small crafts, with south to southwest winds set to reach force 6 or higher. This will end at 5pm today.

A Status Yellow gale warning is in place for all Irish coastal waters and for the Irish Sea with southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 at times until midday tomorrow.