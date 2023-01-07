Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 7 January 2023 Dublin: 9°C
SAM BOAL/ROLLINGNEWS.IE File photo
# Met Éireann
Status Yellow weather warnings announced for west coast
Thunderstorm and wind warnings are now in place.
2.9k
0
50 minutes ago

WEATHER WARNINGS HAVE been declared for a number of counties along the west coast. 

Met Éireann has said a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is in place until 9pm tonight for Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo. It took effect today at 2pm. 

Heavy showers and thunderstorms with the chance of hail may lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions, the forecaster said.

The same counties, plus Donegal, also face a Status Yellow wind warning.

Southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will be very strong and gusty, especially near the coasts where high waves are possible.

The wind warning is expected to subside at 8am tomorrow morning.

There are also Marine Warnings in place for all coasts of Ireland for small crafts, with south to southwest winds set to reach force 6 or higher. This will end at 5pm today.

A Status Yellow gale warning is in place for all Irish coastal waters and for the Irish Sea with southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 at times until midday tomorrow.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     