Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- Medical scientists are set to suspend their strike action tomorrow and will now be entering into exploratory talks with both the Department of Health and HSE.
- Paypal has confirmed that it is proposing to cut 300 jobs in Dundalk and Blanchardstown, with staff being informed of the changes this morning.
- Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said that the Passport Office is currently upscaling to respond to the massive demand for passports.
- A former Garda sergeant has told the Disclosures Tribunal that he got sick with stress on his first day back to work after making a bullying complaint against a Garda superintendent.
- A food delivery rider who is accused of stabbing schoolboy Josh Dunne to death told Gardaí that he was “definitely not a murderer” and that he was trying to defend himself when the incident occurred.
- Government won’t oppose a Sinn Féin bill that seeks to penalise rental advertisers like Airbnb for hosting short-term rental ads that are non-compliant with current regulations.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that he does not think that the Eurozone is headed into a recession but that there will be a “slowdown” in economic growth.
- The sale of KBC Bank Ireland’s €9 billion loan portfolio to Bank of Ireland has been cleared by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.
- Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that he wants to see the 35 children between six and 11-years-old with cystic fibrosis receive a life-changing drug after being excluded from accessing it.
International
#UYGHURS A leak of thousands of photos and official documents from Xinjiang in China has revealed the violent methods used to enforce mass internment across the region. The files were published today, with activists saying that Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uyghur Muslims.
#PARTYGATE Downing Street has denied that Boris Johnson attempted to urge senior civil servant Sue Grey to not publish her report on the partygate scandal.
#NAVALNY Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has lost his legal appeal against a nine-year prison sentence, which he and his allies have condemned as politically motivated
Parting Shot
Today, the National Library of Ireland unveiled a Lego model of it’s building as they continue major redevelopment works.
Work on the model was carried out by Lego hobbyists David and Breda Fennell, with the two enthusiasts working with the staff at the National Library over the last four years to create a design for the library.
It was unveiled earlier today by acting Director of the National Library, Katherine McSharry, with the model itself set to be on display within the building throughout 2022.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Comments are closed due to ongoing court proceedings in a story above.
COMMENTS