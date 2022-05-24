#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 24 May 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 24 May 2022, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Medical Scientist strike 001 Medical scientists on strike outside St. James's Hospital in Dublin Source: Sasko Lazarov

International

#UYGHURS A leak of thousands of photos and official documents from Xinjiang in China has revealed the violent methods used to enforce mass internment across the region. The files were published today, with activists saying that Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uyghur Muslims.

#PARTYGATE Downing Street has denied that Boris Johnson attempted to urge senior civil servant Sue Grey to not publish her report on the partygate scandal.

#NAVALNY Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has lost his legal appeal against a nine-year prison sentence, which he and his allies have condemned as politically motivated

Parting Shot

Today, the National Library of Ireland unveiled a Lego model of it’s building as they continue major redevelopment works.

Work on the model was carried out by Lego hobbyists David and Breda Fennell, with the two enthusiasts working with the staff at the National Library over the last four years to create a design for the library.

It was unveiled earlier today by acting Director of the National Library, Katherine McSharry, with the model itself set to be on display within the building throughout 2022.

NO FEE NLI LEGO Source: Marc O'Sullivan

NO FEE NLI LEGO 7 Source: Marc O'Sullivan

NO FEE NLI LEGO 10 Source: Marc O'Sullivan

Comments are closed due to ongoing court proceedings in a story above.

Tadgh McNally
