Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Medical scientists on strike outside St. James's Hospital in Dublin Source: Sasko Lazarov

International

#UYGHURS A leak of thousands of photos and official documents from Xinjiang in China has revealed the violent methods used to enforce mass internment across the region. The files were published today, with activists saying that Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uyghur Muslims.

Advertisement

#PARTYGATE Downing Street has denied that Boris Johnson attempted to urge senior civil servant Sue Grey to not publish her report on the partygate scandal.

#NAVALNY Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has lost his legal appeal against a nine-year prison sentence, which he and his allies have condemned as politically motivated

Parting Shot

Today, the National Library of Ireland unveiled a Lego model of it’s building as they continue major redevelopment works.

Work on the model was carried out by Lego hobbyists David and Breda Fennell, with the two enthusiasts working with the staff at the National Library over the last four years to create a design for the library.

It was unveiled earlier today by acting Director of the National Library, Katherine McSharry, with the model itself set to be on display within the building throughout 2022.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Marc O'Sullivan

Source: Marc O'Sullivan

Source: Marc O'Sullivan

Comments are closed due to ongoing court proceedings in a story above.