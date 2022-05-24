Ó Broin and O'Brien in war of words over Airbnb ads

SINN FÉIN HAS said it is “not acceptable” for companies like Airbnb to “profit from law breaking” by allowing non-compliant short-term rental ads on their platforms.

Eoin Ó Broin TD made the comments today as he tabled a bill that seeks to issue spot fines to advertisers that host non-compliant ads.

The bill would require estate agents and online platforms to only advertise properties that are compliant with the Planning and Development Act 2000.

Under rules introduced by previous housing minister Eoghan Murphy TD in 2019, property owners letting a property are required to apply to their local authority for ‘change of use’ planning permission.

Under the rules, an annual cap of 90 days applies for the renting out of a home and homeowners can only rent out their homes for 14 days or less at a time.

The maximum fine for non-compliance with planning breaches is a €5,000 fine or six months imprisonment but Ó Broin said today that one of the “missing pieces” to the legislation was the lack of penalties for advertisers as well as the property owner.

“It will be a very, very simple thing to do. Simply create an offence under law to advertise properties without either an exemption or planning permission, and give local authorities the power to issue spot fines for every day a property isn’t complying with planning law,” he said.

We do not believe it’s acceptable for platforms like Airbnb, or anybody else, to not only to facilitate law breaking but to profit from it.Given the escalating crisis in the private rental sector and the continual loss of long term lets we think it’s time for them to get tough with Airbnb and other platforms. We’re not proposing to change the regulations at this point in time. We just want them enforced.

Ó Broin added that only the minister has the power to set the level of fine but that any penalty should be “at least above the amount of money the platform would make on a daily basis if the property was to be let out”.

The issue has gained additional attention in recent weeks as the number of long-term property to rent has hit an all-time low. A report from Daft.ie noted that there were just 1,397 homes available to rent on 1 February nationwide.

By comparison, some estimates have shown there were more than 15,000 Irish properties listed on Airbnb on a day last week.

Darragh O’Brien

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has himself pledged to address the issue in the coming weeks.

Speaking on RTÉ he said that while the 2019 regulations are “strong” he does not believe they are being “adhered to”.

“Very shortly I will have additional legislation that I am bringing forward in this space,” he said.

If someone is going on holidays and lets out their home for a couple of weeks or lets out their room, that shouldn’t be an issue, but the idea that we have a situation where we have multiples of short terms lets versus long terms in all our major cities is not a sustainable situation.

“I am concluding work on some quite significant amendments in that space which I will bring in before the summer recess.”

O’Brien said that the government needs to do more than what Sinn Féin is proposing.

“A fine isn’t going to do it,” he said.

They (Sinn Fein) have not done the work for me on this but I welcome any realistic proposals that can help the situation.I intend to go further than that.What I will bring forward will be more significant than the opposition who haven’t raised this issue in a couple of years.What I will propose will go significantly further than that.

Asked today about O’Brien’s pledge to address the issue, Sinn Féin’s Ó Broin said: “I welcome any action by the government to address this issue, I would remind people that Darragh O’Brien promised last August to do this and he has yet to do it. So we judged on the merits of the proposal when it’s published.”

Airbnb has been reached for comment.

- With reporting by PA