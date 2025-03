MICHEÁL MARTIN HAS nearly ticked off Texas on his US itinerary. The next stop on his St Patrick’s trip will be the big one: Washington DC.

The Taoiseach is due to visit US President Donald Trump in the White House on Wednesday, where the two will briefly appear together in front of media before retreating to a private meeting that is scheduled to last nearly an hour.

Martin will be the first European leader to sit down with Trump in the Oval Office since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s tumultuous meeting last month. Everyone watching will be waiting to see whether Trump stays civil this time around or if his temper comes to the fore — and, if it does, how the Taoiseach responds.

The Taoiseach’s trip comes against the backdrop of international tensions and concerns over the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as Trump threatening to impose 25% tariffs on goods the US imports from the EU.

Martin has said he’s being offered “a lot of advice” on how to handle Trump.

We asked our readers what they think the Taoiseach should say to Trump when they meet.

Do they think Martin should raise issues like Ukraine, Gaza and the tariffs? What about the importance of American business to Ireland? Are there other matters people think Martin should raise with Trump – or do our readers think he should stay away from contentious issues altogether?

Here’s what they said.

Keith, Laois

“I think that Micheál Martin should play it safe. Keep criticism to a minimum and all behind closed doors.

“We have to be realistic and understand that Trump is 100% behind Israel and has it in for the EU on trade. So use it more to try and build support in the Irish American lobby to try and fend off the worst of any actions.

“There is a time to play it safe and that is definitely now with this guy in charge of the US.”

Wayne

“For starters, none of the holier than thou rubbish that the opposition would have us say on Gaza and Ukraine. Micheál Martin needs to be grown up on this special occasion that only the Irish get out of all the countries in the world.

“He needs to discuss how fragile our economy is in relation to tariff wars against Europe. He needs to point out how a majority of Irish holiday in the US, spending on US goods and services.”

PJ

PJ recommends Martin asks the US President: “What in the world would have to change so that you would defend us like you defend Israel?”

Mark

“I think the Taoiseach should wish the President well and give him a compliment or two. He should remind President Trump that Ireland and the Irish have always had a close relationship with America and Americans.

“Perhaps don’t make a joke about Ireland becoming the 51st US state, as it might give him ideas.

“I don’t think he should mention the jobs American corporations provide in Ireland as that also might give him ideas how to stop that. He wants those jobs for Americans in America.”

Former Taoiseach Simon Harris meeting former US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office in October 2024 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Martin

“He should tell Trump that the area of seawater below Florida is the Gulf of Mexico.”

Ray

“I believe Trump will use it to humiliate Michéal Martin, be it over our opposition to the genocide of the Israeli government, but more than likely over our corporation tax. He will demand the €14 billion Apple tax back.”

John

“Keep away from contentious issues.”

Anonymous

“I suggest that as long as immigrant and trade/tariffs dominate discussion that the taoiseach use a ‘single transferable’ speech, and every year repeat Enda Kenny’s comments at his Patrick’s Day visit.”

(Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s remarks in Washington in 2017 included reference to St Patrick being an immigrant himself and being now seen as the “patron of immigrants”. He discussed Irish people’s history of migration to the US and how they contributed to the “economic, social, political, and cultural life” of America.)

Enda Kenny presenting Donald Trump with a bowl of shamrock on his St Patrick's Day visit in March 2017 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Kevin

“Micheál Martin should raise issues with President Trump. Words have consequences and threatening ethnic cleansing of Gaza and invading Greenland, which is sovereign territory of a European country, cannot be let slide.

“President Trump is entitled to put what tariffs he likes on US trade. That’s his prerogative.”

Thomas, Letterkenny

“I don’t want An Taoiseach to say anything to President Trump that he wouldn’t have said to Biden last year. This is a courtesy by the President of the United States given to the country, not an occasion for him to start grandstanding.”

James

“I think he should tell him how we, like the rest of the world, are appalled by his & Vice President JD Vance’s treatment of Zelenskyy in the White House. It was absolutely disgraceful.

“I also think he should convey our disgust at Trump’s decision for the US to side with Putin’s Russia, who is the aggressor and who has invaded Ukraine.

“He should also ask Trump how, in the name of God he could cut off all aid and intelligence to Ukraine while they are still being bombed, effectively throwing Ukraine under a bus while they try to defend themselves against a brutal dictator who must be stopped. Has he no conscience?

“He should be asked how he thinks it’s just or fair to demand that Ukraine make peace on Putin’s terms, i.e. concede all the territory they have lost, while receiving no security guarantees from the US – and at the same time give the US the right to strip their country of precious minerals as a repayment for aid given? Zelenskyy would be mad to agree to those terms without getting Nato membership for his country.

“How can Trump possibly know if Putin can be trusted not to invade Ukraine again – or indeed, invade other countries?

“He should ask him: why has he decided to wreck the world economy with his stupid tariffs?

“He should ask him how he could possibly think that the US has any right to take over Greenland or Gaza?”

A street in Rafah, Gaza destroyed by Israel's war. 20 January 2025. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Margaret, Louth

“Micheál should smile, tell Trump he is great. That is what he wants to hear. We need Trump not to put tariffs on Irish products so we suck it up and pretend to think Trump is wonderful.

Advertisement

“Winston Churchill said ‘‘when your head is in the lion’s mouth, you do what the lion says’. The better part of valour is discretion.”

Anonymous

“I think that he should highlight issues concerning Irish defence and ask to buy some second hand military equipment from them.

“I think the Taoiseach should mention the Ukraine war and to urge him to give more military aid but I think he should only say that if he promises to provide military aid to Ukraine as we have sent none, and also to let the president know that Ireland plans to increase humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“I think he should share the issues Ireland is having with immigration and relate to Trump in that sense. He should say to Trump that any tariffs imposed on Ireland will be responded to with the same force, posing a potential deterrent to any tariffs imposed on Ireland.

“He should remind the president of how a large population of Americans are Irish-American and how Trump has assets in Ireland and to ask Trump not to harm Ireland economically. And I think he should congratulate Trump on his presidency and hope for closer relations between Ireland and the US in the coming years.”

Jean

“I hope the meeting between President Trump and Micheál Martin will be cordial. This is not a meeting to discuss world affairs. It is a friendly meeting to honour a tradition over many years to give the president of the United States a bowl of shamrock and say that we hope our two countries can continue to work together to the benefit of both countries and shake hands.”

Maureen, Dublin

“Micheál Martin should stick to non-contentious conversation unless Trump raises some topics about tariffs, Gaza or Ukraine. If that happens, he should state honestly how the Irish people feel.”

Bernadette

“The importance of American business to Ireland. Period.”

Rosemarie

“Help Scotland to gain independence.”

Eileen

“Ireland supports Ukraine, not your delusions of dictatorship.”

Dave

“Goodbye, Trump. History will not forget you but it won’t be like Biden who is loved here. You’ll be remembered as the fascist you are.”

Anonymous, Dublin

“I suggest that he wears an Aran jumper to the meeting and gifts Aran sweaters to Trump, Vance and all the team along with the bowl of shamrock.”

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Rodger, Galway

“Keep his visit as short as possible. Don’t mention tariffs, Gaza or his hair. Leave the North off the agenda as a mention of Orangemen could trigger something. Have imodium on standby for such events.

“Do mention Ukraine and the refugees that Ireland took in. Mention historical links, The Quiet Man, Doonbeg and do a quick riverdance twirl and leave with a hididdlyho as he leaves the Oval Office.”

Jessie, Mayo

“The Taoiseach should first and foremost urge Trump to pressure Israel to immediately resume delivery of aid and building materials to Gaza, stop annexing the West Bank, progress to the second stage of the ceasefire deal in Gaza, withdraw all Israeli troops from Gaza, release all Palestinians held without charge in Israeli prisons, especially minors, and return the bodies of Palestinians to their families.

“He should speak out against the genocide in Palestine and highlight the importance of international law and ending the illegal occupation. He should state Ireland’s clear intention to enact the Occupied Territories Bill.

“This should be Martin’s main message to represent the vast majority of Irish people who decry the world’s complicity in genocide.”

Anonymous, Mayo

“Since Micheál Martin is determined to humiliate Ireland by handing a bowl of shamrock to a fascist, he might as well play to Trump’s ego.

“During the televised speech he could say, ‘Wasn’t Joe Biden a heartless bastard, killing all those kids in Palestine? But I believe in you, Mr President—you’re not like Sleepy Joe. I know you’ll tell Netanyahu and the Zionazis to feck off and finally give the Palestinians equal rights. That’ll guarantee you the Nobel Prize for Peace, which you obviously deserve. And sure, we’ll even welcome you bigly to Ireland’.”

John

“My opinion is that Martin would be best to make a point of not visiting Trump as he can only appear supplicatory and has nothing Trump needs other than some sort of fuzzy green appeal to Irish American Trump supporters.

“It will do zero for Ireland’s real economic or soft power interests as Trump will do whatever Trump decides to do unilaterally then or later and without bothering to consider if it’s something we need. Trump is about transactions and pain so supplicating him is utterly pointless.

“If he does go, then I think he should just say Ireland is on the side of justice, rules-based order, equality and free trade that benefits all without being specific to Ireland.

“He should bring up Palestine and Palestinians’ plight and defend Palestinians’ rights and bring up Israel’s genocidal revenge and land grab.”

Ciaran, Mayo

“Mr President, the besieged people of Ukraine need the support of the free world just as many Irish received it. We make peace in the world with kindness. We have a saying in Ireland: ‘A friend in need is a friend indeed.’”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Shannon Airport on 27 February 2025 while Zelenskyy was en route to meet Trump in the White House Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Catherine, Wexford

“I think that Micheál Martin should avoid politics and concentrate on the links between Ireland and the US, but please don’t invite him on a state visit, we don’t want him in Ireland.”

Tom

“It should be clear to everyone that attempting to engage with Trump on any of the current ‘international issues’ would be complete folly. The long-standing undocumented Irish issue is about as much as should be discussed with any hope of making an impression and not damaging relationships.”

Dan

“Micheál should refuse to be drawn into an argument about tariffs, undocumented Irish, Gaza or Ukraine while on camera before ‘hand-picked’ media. Those items should be fleshed out off-camera.

The show piece for the public, where Trump wants to score points to enhance his tough image, should be kept as neutral as possible and no heated reaction to finger-wagging by Trump or Vance, which is their undiplomatic way to provoke controversy.”

John

“Keep the atmosphere of the visit light with references to the very extensive Irish diaspora in the US, many of whom are Republicans. Do not bring up the subject of Gaza or indeed Ukraine. Remind Trump that Ireland is a member of the European Union and fully supports it. Keep it simple. It is St Patrick’s day after all and a time for celebration, not heavy politics.”

Catherine

“You would not print what I would love to say to him.”