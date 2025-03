AS HE KICKS off his visit to Austin, Texas, Taoiseach Micheál Martin is remaining coy about his meeting with US President Donald Trump later this week, telling reporters he is taking the trip “day-by-day”.

“I understand I’m getting a lot of advice,” the Taoiseach said today.

He added, however, that he was flying for most of yesterday and didn’t get to read all of it that was included in the Sunday papers.

He said his strategy for the trip is to “really bring home” the idea that there is an enduring and strong relationship between Ireland and the US.

“That’s my focus today, I take it day-by-day. I’m looking forward to the meeting in the White House, obviously, but we’ll have plenty of time to discuss that,” he said.

‘It’s not about me’

Due to Coivd-19, the Taoiseach has never made it to the shamrock ceremony in person.

This year will be his first time, but he brushed away suggestions that it was “third time lucky”.

“The more important issue for me is, it is not about me. I represent the country, the people of Ireland.

“I’m very conscious that in a very challenging world, thousands and thousands of jobs depend on the economic relationship between the United States and Ireland. And my overriding objective is to copper fasten that for the time ahead and to protect those people who are working in jobs. That is very important,” he said.

The Taoiseach is in Austin for the next two days as he leads the St Patrick’s Day charm offensive in the States.

On his agenda today is a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, an on-stage interview at the popular South By South West festival, and several engagements with firms with Irish relations, Dell among them.

He will end the day with a St Patrick’s Day reception at the Consulate of Ireland in Austin.

“I’m delighted to be here in the Lone Star State. There is a very strong emerging economic relationship between here and Ireland. And in particular, a new wave of Irish investment in the state,” the Taoiseach told reporters.

He noted that up to 120 Irish companies are based in Texas, creating about 4,000 jobs.

“The objective this week is, notwithstanding a more challenging global environment, is to make sure we protect that investment in Ireland, but also open up opportunities for further investment.

“And when I attend South by Southwest festival today, that illustrates the newer generation of investment in the creative industries. About 9% of people employed in Ireland are in the creative industries.

“And so these opportunities in animation, screen, film production are enormous, and we’ve had a very strong growing sector in Ireland, and so participation in festivals of this kind today is very important,” he said.