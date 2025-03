TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has touched down in Austin, Texas, ready to begin a five-day promotional blitz of Ireland.

The St Patrick’s Day trip has been a regular event in the diary of our taoisigh for decades, but with the very real threat of a trade war between the States and the European Union, this year’s visit may just be the most important yet.

The record number of Irish ministers heading to the States this year is reflective of this.

Last year, just three senior ministers visited the US for St Patrick’s Day festivities alongside the Taoiseach. This year, it has been upped to eight ministers alongside both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste Simon Harris.

The key message they will be delivering: Ireland is a great place to do business.

The Taoiseach will spend a day and a half in Austin before flying across to Washington DC to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Here is everything you need to know about the Taoiseach’s trip.

What’s on the agenda in Austin?

The Taoiseach arrived in Austin, the capital of Texas, late last night.

Today he will pay a visit to the city’s popular South By Southwest Festival (SXSW), where he will participate in a fireside chat about Ireland’s relationship with the US and our innovation and creativity industry.

He is the only head of state to be interviewed at this year’s festival.

The festival has been the source of some controversy in the past. Last year, all ten acts from the island of Ireland who were scheduled to perform at the festival pulled out in protest over the fact it was sponsored by the US army.

Then Arts Minister Catherine Martin received criticism for speaking at the festival as a result.

In response to the boycott by Irish artists, Texas Governor Greg Abbott told them: “Don’t come back… We are proud of the US military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here.”

The Taoiseach will meet with Abbott ahead of his fireside chat later today.

Top of the agenda will be building and maintaining the two-way economic links between Texas and Ireland, with a focus on companies like Dell, which has its EU headquarters in Ireland and its US headquarters in Texas.

While in Austin, the Taoiseach will also pay Dell HQ a visit and US software firm Tricentis, which is set to announce investment in Ireland.

After a quick visit to the Texas State Legislature on Tuesday morning, he will then make his way to Washington.

When does the bowl of shamrock get handed over?

Wednesday is the day most of the action will be happening for the Taoiseach this week, with the White House reception and shamrock ceremony taking place.

In the morning, he will start the day with a breakfast meeting with US Vice President JD Vance at the Naval Observatory before heading across to the White House for the bilateral meeting with President Trump.

The Taoiseach will be doing everything in his power to keep the public element of the meeting in the Oval Office focused on the positives.

His approach to Trump 2.0 has been to place greater weight on his actions, not his words – this will be tested in a room full of journalists.

Everyone will be hoping to avoid a scene similar to the Zelenskyy visit two weeks ago.

Later on Wednesday evening, the Taoiseach will return to the White House for the traditional shamrock ceremony and presentation.

What else will he be up to?

A large portion of the Taoiseach’s trip to the States this year will be focused on business and enterprise.

As one Government source put it: “That’s the real meat of this trip for us.”

As well as the now traditional Ireland Funds Gala on Thursday evening, the Taoiseach will also be meeting with a variety of US firms operating in Ireland and Irish firms doing business in the States.

On top of this, he will be doing a run of US media while there, with interviews on Fox and BBC International expected.

The Taoiseach has also set some time aside on his final day to meet with high level representatives of the US Jewish community.

This meeting will be focused on discussing the rise of global antisemitism and actions by Ireland to combat antisemitism, both at home and internationally.

Are there any banana skins?

Government sources have projected an air of confidence about this trip, but behind the scenes, Trump’s propensity to shock has Ireland nervous.

Recent weeks have shown just how quickly global norms can change and Micheál Martin will have the difficult task of trying to promote Ireland’s best interest while also delivering Ireland’s message on international issues like Gaza, Ukraine and European security.

If there is one thing we know for sure about Donald Trump and MAGA 2.0 it is to expect the unexpected.

The Taoiseach’s team will be hoping they have him prepped for every eventuality.