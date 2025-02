THE FULL LIST of where Government ministers will travel to for St Patrick’s Day has been released.

It is tradition for ministers and ministers of state to travel to different places around the world to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Tánaiste Simon Harris brought the plan to Cabinet today outlining the almost 40 locations where ministers will travel to next month.

The Journal exclusively reported last month that the government would be increasing the number of senior ministers going stateside in a bid to prevent any dramatic policy decisions from being taken by the new Trump administration which would adversely impact Ireland’s economy.

The Taoiseach, Tanaiste and eight ministers will travel to the United States for extensive high-level engagement, where they will be expected to emphasise the mutually beneficial Ireland – US economic relationship valued at over one trillion Euro per annum.

The trips will cover more than 90 cities in 40 countries.

So, here’s the full list of where the Taoiseach and our ministers are going for St Patrick’s Day:

Taoiseach Micheál Martin: Texas and Washington DC

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade; Minister for Defence Simon Harris: Philadelphia and New York

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe: Germany

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers: Chile and Argentina

Minister for Climate Darragh O’Brien: Miami and Los Angeles

Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley: London

Minister for Education Helen McEntee: Australia

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke: Boston and New Hampshire

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary: Atlanta and Savannah

Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport Patrick O’Donovan: Seattle and San Francisco

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll McNeill: UN CSW, New York and Chicago

Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan: Malta and Italy

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne: China

Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless: India

Attorney General Rossa Fanning SC: Michigan and Montana

Government Chief Whip Mary Butler: Denmark and Sweden

Minister of State for Disability Hildegarde Naughton: Japan

Minister of State for Food Promotion Noel Grealish: Vietnam and Cambodia

Minister of State for International and Road Transport, Logistics Sean Canney: Brazil

Minister of State for European Affairs and at the Department of Defence Thomas Byrne: France

Minister of State for Sport and Postal Policy Charlie McConalogue: Colombia

Minister of State for the Office of Public Work Kevin Boxer Moran: Portugal

Minister of State for Public Procurement, Digitalisation and eGovernment Emer Higgins: Western Australia

Minister of State for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy Jennifer Murnane: Czechia

Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora Neale Richmond: Kenya and Tanzania

Minister of State special responsibility for Rural Transport Jerry Buttimer: New Zealand

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning John Cummins: Thailand and the Philippines

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan: Norway & Poland

Minister of State with special responsibility for Housing Kieran O’Donnell: Cardiff and Manchester

Minister of State for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance Robert Troy: Greece and Cyprus

Minister of State with special responsibility for International Law Niall Collins: Mexico

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation Niamh Smyth: Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania

Minister of State for Small Businesses and Retail Alan Dillon: Vancouver and Utah

Minister of State for Fisheries Timmy Dooley: Canada

Minister of State with special responsibility for Migration Colm Brophy: Spain

Minister of State with special responsibility for Further Education, Apprenticeship, Construction and Climate Skills Marian Harkin: Netherlands and Belgium

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy: Switzerland

Cathaoirleach Seanad (TBC): Edinburgh

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the trips will emphasise Ireland’s “attractiveness as a small, open trading economy” that has a “willingness to build partnerships”.

“Ministers will promote Irish investment overseas, international research and education collaborations, mutually beneficial partnerships between Irish and overseas companies and the successes and growth of overseas companies that have chosen Ireland as their base in Europe.”