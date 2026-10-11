What you need to know about the new series Carrie

STEPHEN KING’S 1974 debut novel Carrie is a classic in the horror genre that itself spawned another classic, Brian De Palma’s 1976 film adaptation starring Sissy Spacek.

Now comes a series based on the book. But how different will it be from the original story, and what can we expect from the Prime Video series?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Remind me – what’s the story of Carrie?

Summer H Howell Robert Falconer Robert Falconer

Stephen King’s novel is about a girl called Carietta ‘Carrie’ White, who is 16 and lives in Maine. She has an extremely religious mother, Margaret, who doesn’t teach her about puberty. So when Carrie gets her period in school one day, she gets quite the shock and this leads to her being severely mocked by her classmates.

While walking home from school that afternoon, she’s able to push a boy who is taunting her off his bike just by using her mind – it turns out she has the gift of telekinesis. This kicks off a series of events that includes more bullying of Carrie, her exploring her telekinesis, and a doom-laden prom.

In the 1976 film, Carrie is played by Sissy Spacek, in what became an iconic role for her. This was followed by two other less impactful films: The Rage: Carrie 2 in 1999 and Carrie, a 2013 remake.

Now comes Carrie the TV series, and on the 50th anniversary of the original film, no less.

Who’s behind the series?

Amber Midthunder Robert Falconer Robert Falconer

It’s based on King’s novel, and has been adapted for television for the first time by showrunner Mike Flanagan. King also serves as executive producer.

Flanagan’s name might be familiar as he was also behind The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, and The Fall of the House of Usher, amongst his many shows and movies. He’s already a dab hand at creating horror projects, in other words.

The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

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What do we know about the story?

Thalia Dudek, Summer H. Howell, Alison Thornton Robert Falconer Robert Falconer

Carrie White is played by Summer Howell, and once again she has spent her life hidden away inside her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). After Carrie’s dad dies, she’s sent to high school and starts being bullied. But at the same time, she discovers her telekinetic powers.

So the basis of the series is intact, but the series goes a little wider. As Howell herself told the LA Times: “We still go to prom, there’s still blood, the fans will be happy. But it’s just a slightly new take and it’s a broader story.”

Mike Flanagan gave the LA Times even more of an insight:

“In every version, Carrie is this clenched up, traumatized, terrified person who is afraid of everything in the world from the minute we meet her. Part of the fun for me was thinking, ‘Let’s throw all that away. ‘What’s the opposite of Carrie?’ This Carrie is curious, eager, kind, earnest and excited to be there.”

The story is told in present day, meaning that the broader element of it includes the addition of social media. They also got teenagers into the writer’s room to make sure they had their perspective on things.

In addition, the small screen adaptation also continues a thread in King’s novel about a ‘TK gene’ that gives some women telekinetic powers.

So while there’s a lot that fans of the original text will know and love, this new adaptation adds some contemporary concerns into the mix.

How many episodes will there be, and what about the other cast?

Summer H. Howell, Samantha Sloyan Robert Falconer Robert Falconer

There are eight episodes in total.

The ensemble of series regulars includes:

Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as Sue Snell

Alison Thornton (Fire Country) as Chris Hargensen

Joel Oulette (My Life with the Walter Boys) as Tommy Ross

Josie Tota (The Buccaneers) as Tina

Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy

Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline

Amber Midthunder (Prey) as Miss Desjardin

Matthew Lillard (Man of Tomorrow) as Principal Grayle.

When can we watch it?

It’s streaming on Prime Video now.