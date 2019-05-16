This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you

By Aoife Barry Thursday 16 May 2019, 8:30 PM
30 minutes ago 1,711 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4637977

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

What we know

He’s ba-ack! Keanu Reeves (can we just call him Keanu?) returns in the third part of the John Wick story. Also starring Halle Berry and Laurence Fishburne.

What the critics say?

  • “High praise to Reeves, who trained in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and to Stahelski, who worked as a stunt double for Reeves on The Matrix films and stages the stunts with a choreographic skill unseen since the glory days of John Woo.” – Rolling Stone
  • “Reeves is an actor with one expression: “Huh?” And that slack-jawed handsomeness works for only so many movies. It certainly landed in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” “Speed” and “The Matrix,” but it can feel wrong for films in which wit or emotion is needed. That’s why John Wick is the ideal character for him” - NY Post

What’s it rated?

Beats

Source: Netflix/YouTube

What we know

Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) stars as the mum of a boy who starts a hip hop career at a young age. But though he’s talented, those around him say he’s fragile. Anthony Anderson plays the man who helps him.

What’s it rated?

Breakthrough

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

Chrissy Metz (This is Us) stars ast the mother of a teenage boy who dies after falling through ice. But then he wakes up. Based on a true story.

What the critics say?

  • “Roxann Dawson’s faith-based film, “Breakthrough,” tells the story of John’s miraculous ordeal with an unassuming simplicity, focusing on the harrowing details of the case without an overreliance on proselytization.” – New York Times
  • “If there’s little room for doubt in such tales of alleged healing through faith, there’s even less for the painful reality that most similar stories don’t have a “miraculous” ending.” - RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

&nbsp;John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (254)
None of them (121)
Breakthrough (18)
Beats (6)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Read next:

