Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

John Wick: Chapter 3 – ParabellumSource: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube
What we know
He’s ba-ack! Keanu Reeves (can we just call him Keanu?) returns in the third part of the John Wick story. Also starring Halle Berry and Laurence Fishburne.
What the critics say?
- “High praise to Reeves, who trained in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and to Stahelski, who worked as a stunt double for Reeves on The Matrix films and stages the stunts with a choreographic skill unseen since the glory days of John Woo.” – Rolling Stone
- “Reeves is an actor with one expression: “Huh?” And that slack-jawed handsomeness works for only so many movies. It certainly landed in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” “Speed” and “The Matrix,” but it can feel wrong for films in which wit or emotion is needed. That’s why John Wick is the ideal character for him” - NY Post
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 93%
- IMDB: 8.5/10
BeatsSource: Netflix/YouTube
What we know
Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) stars as the mum of a boy who starts a hip hop career at a young age. But though he’s talented, those around him say he’s fragile. Anthony Anderson plays the man who helps him.
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: None yet
- IMDB: None yet
BreakthroughSource: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube
What we know
Chrissy Metz (This is Us) stars ast the mother of a teenage boy who dies after falling through ice. But then he wakes up. Based on a true story.
What the critics say?
- “Roxann Dawson’s faith-based film, “Breakthrough,” tells the story of John’s miraculous ordeal with an unassuming simplicity, focusing on the harrowing details of the case without an overreliance on proselytization.” – New York Times
- “If there’s little room for doubt in such tales of alleged healing through faith, there’s even less for the painful reality that most similar stories don’t have a “miraculous” ending.” - RogerEbert.com
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes: 64%
- IMDB: 5.8/10
