Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

What we know

He’s ba-ack! Keanu Reeves (can we just call him Keanu?) returns in the third part of the John Wick story. Also starring Halle Berry and Laurence Fishburne.

What the critics say?

“High praise to Reeves, who trained in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and to Stahelski, who worked as a stunt double for Reeves on The Matrix films and stages the stunts with a choreographic skill unseen since the glory days of John Woo.” – Rolling Stone

“Reeves is an actor with one expression: “Huh?” And that slack-jawed handsomeness works for only so many movies. It certainly landed in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” “Speed” and “The Matrix,” but it can feel wrong for films in which wit or emotion is needed. That’s why John Wick is the ideal character for him” - NY Post

What’s it rated?

Beats

What we know

Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) stars as the mum of a boy who starts a hip hop career at a young age. But though he’s talented, those around him say he’s fragile. Anthony Anderson plays the man who helps him.

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes: None yet

IMDB: None yet

Breakthrough

What we know

Chrissy Metz (This is Us) stars ast the mother of a teenage boy who dies after falling through ice. But then he wakes up. Based on a true story.

What the critics say?

“Roxann Dawson’s faith-based film, “Breakthrough,” tells the story of John’s miraculous ordeal with an unassuming simplicity, focusing on the harrowing details of the case without an overreliance on proselytization.” – New York Times

“If there’s little room for doubt in such tales of alleged healing through faith, there’s even less for the painful reality that most similar stories don’t have a “miraculous” ending.” - RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

