CROWDS IN CITIES across the island of Ireland will gather for dozens of events and parades today in celebration of St Patrick’s Day.

Six major, city parades and hundreds of events are taking place in Ireland, offering something for everyone.

Here’s an idea of what’s on offer if you’re looking for inspiration for what to do with your Bank Holiday.

Dublin

This year’s national parade celebrates Irish culture and heritage through the theme ‘Eachtraí’ – the Irish word for adventures.

Organisers expect upwards of 500,000 spectators to attend the event in the city centre. Tickets, priced at €250, were also on sale for seats on the ‘grandstands’ on O’Connell Street.

More than 4,000 participants are set to begin the parade on Granby Row, near Parnell Square, on the northside of the city centre at 12pm, midday. This year’s parade will be led by actress Victoria Smurfit.

Map laying out the parade route in Dublin today. St Patrick's Day Festival St Patrick's Day Festival

The event will be broadcast on RTÉ One television and live-streamed online, including on the RTÉ player, alongside a number of special programmes. A full list of official events in Dublin can be found here.

Extra trains will be operating between Dublin city centre, Maynooth and Dundalk this weekend, including some late-night services. Irish Rail services will be operating extra Dart and Commuter services before and after the parade.

Between 4pm and midnight, tonight, Tara Street station in the city centre will be closed. Six late-night trains will be running after midnight:

12.20am Pearse to Maynooth

12:30am Pearse to Howth

12.35am Connolly to Greystones

12.40am Pearse to Dundalk

12.50am Pearse to Kildare

On Dublin Bus, enhanced services will be operating for daytime and 24-hour routes around the capital today. Nitelink services will be operating tonight as well.

All public transport passengers are asked to check timetables before leaving for the city centre and are warned that a number of diversions will be in place across both networks today.

Cork

In Cork city, a parade will get underway on the South Mall at 1pm.

This year’s theme is ‘building a better world’, based on a UN initiative, and participants have been encouraged to keep this in mind when curating their performances and displays.

The Cork City Parade route today.

The parade will be live-streamed this afternoon online at Cork City TV. Viewers at home are invited to send a message to organisers on WhatsApp for a chance to be shouted out by the commentators.

In the evening, Cork-based band, Celtic Knights, will kick off their performance on Washington St at 7pm. If you’re in the mood to hear some music sooner, the Céilí All-Stars will be hosting a good aul trad session on Douglas St at 6pm.

A full list of events and other information can be found, here.

Galway

More than 3,000 people will participate in the parade in Galway city today, with thousands more expected to turn up to spectate.

The event will begin on University Road at 11.30am and pass by some of the most well-known sites in Galway, including going over the Salmon Weir Bridge.

Parade events in Galway will get up and running at 11.30am this morning. Alamy Alamy

Eyre Square, near the end of the parade’s route, will be hosting music from 2pm to 8pm today. Traditional music and up-beat performances are on offer for families and more.

It is the last night of the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Galway, which has been hosting craic agus ceoil around the city since Saturday afternoon. A full list of events can be found, here.

Belfast

Music, costumes and dancing is on offer for those up north in Belfast today.

The city centre parade will begin and end at City Hall, kicking off at 1.30pm this afternoon, with thousands of participants and spectators expected to gather for the celebrations.

Belfast's city centre parade will begin and end at City Hall, commencing at 1.30pm.

Live performances from dance groups, local schools and community groups will take place at the free events.

Over 120 events have taken place in Belfast this weekend, with much more on offer today.

Limerick

This year’s theme in Munster is ‘A More Fun Limerick’ as dozens of cultural events and activities are planned across the streets this afternoon.

Limerick city’s parade will begin on Roden Street at 12pm.

Swimmer and Paralympic silver medalist Róisín Ní Ríain is this year's grand marshal in Limerick.

Swimmer Róisín Ní Ríain, who won a silver medal at the most-recent Paralympic games, has been chosen as this year’s grand marshal.

Street performances, music events, story-telling sessions and block parties are on offer in Limerick this afternoon.

Waterford

The parade in Waterford today begins at 1pm on Bridge Street, starting at Waterford bus station. Spectators have been told to be in place early to secure the best spot for the two-hour event.

Spectators in Waterford have been told to be in place early to secure the best spot.

Music events will also be held around the city today, with Joe Gould and Geoff Foley kicking things off at Itty Bitty’s on Bank Lane at 3pm.

A full list of events can be found here. A number of roads will also be closed around Waterford today between 10am and 5pm to facilitate the day’s events. A full list of closures can be found here.

Kilkenny

Celebrations of St Patrick’s Day and Kilkenny’s Medieval heritage will begin on John Street at 1.30pm today.

Other events, hosted near The Parade in the city, will include a funfair complete with carnival rides and food trucks, a festival market and a number of stage performances.

Kíla, the award-winning folk bank, will play the closing concert on the main street in the city centre this evening.

All of the day’s events will be livestreamed on YouTube, here.