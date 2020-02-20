Whirlpool recalls more models of Hotpoint washing machines amid fire concerns

WHIRLPOOL HAS RECALLED three more models of Hotpoint washing machines amid fire safety concerns.

An issue has been identified with the door lock system on affected models.

When the heating element in the washing machine is activated, “in very rare cases a component in the door lock system can overheat, which, depending on product features, can pose a risk of fire”, Whirlpool said in a statement.

In December, the company recalled several Hotpoint and Indesit washing machine models. Almost 11,000 affected models had been sold in Ireland at that time.

The three further models that have been recalled are WMFG 741 G UK, WMAQC 641 P UK and WMAQG 741P UK.

A full list of all affected models recalled in recent months can be read here.

The company has advised all customers who purchased a Hotpoint or Indesit washing machine since 2014 to contact them immediately in order to identify whether their product is affected.

An online model checker tool is available here. Alternatively, customers can contact Whirlpool’s Customer Care team by telephone on 0818 903 281, with their product’s model number to hand.

Whirlpool has requested that all owners of these three additional models check if their appliance is affected, even if they have previously done so.

“We want to send our sincere apologies to our customers for the additional concern caused, and to thank them for taking this important safety precaution,” a spokesperson for the company said.

The appliance model number can be found on the front of the machine. If you open the front door then the label should be visible. However, if the front label is missing, there is a second label on the rear of the machine.

In a statement about the extended recall, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said: “To avoid all risks associated with the use of affected models, consumers should unplug their washing machines and not use them.

“If nevertheless, consumers do use their appliance, they should only use cold water cycles of 20 degrees Celsius or lower as this significantly reduces the risk.”