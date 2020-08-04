This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 August, 2020
100-year-old Irish whiskey expected to fetch €12,000 at auction

The whiskey is a 16-year matured single malt from the George Roe distillery.

By Press Association Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 1:02 PM
1 hour ago 13,924 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5167108
The George Roe brand had been trading for nearly 200 years.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images
The George Roe brand had been trading for nearly 200 years.
The George Roe brand had been trading for nearly 200 years.
Image: PA Images

A RARE CENTURY-OLD bottle of Irish whiskey is estimated to fetch up to €12,000 when it goes under the hammer at a virtual auction.

The 16-year matured single malt from the George Roe distillery is the star lot in an Irish pub memorabilia and collectables auction later this month.

The whiskey was made prior to the closure of the distillery in Dublin’s Thomas Street in 1923.

The George Roe brand had been trading for 170 years prior to its demise.

The bottle, which will be sold online by Victor Mee Auctions on 12 August, was originally destined for export to the US market.

The family-owned company has moved its sales online due the coronavirus pandemic.

Other items due to be sold include a 1950s bottle of John Jameson Extra Quality Dublin Whiskey and a 19th century copper whiskey still, both of which are estimated to attract bids of up to €1,200.

Auctioneer Victor Mee said: “After a tough few months for our industry we are extremely happy to be hosting our first pub memorabilia sale of the year.

“The rare lots set to appear in the auction have been handpicked by our specialist team and have been waiting in the wings ready to hit the auction block on 12 August.”

