THE WHITE HOUSE has blasted a federal court’s “blatantly wrong” decision to block many of Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, marking a major setback to his trade strategy.

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has moved to unilaterally redraw US trade ties with the world, using tariffs as a tactic to pressure foreign governments into negotiating.

But the stop-start rollout of levies, impacting both friend and foe, has roiled markets and snarled supply chains.

On Wednesday, the three-judge Court of International Trade in New York ruled that Trump had overstepped his authority, and barred most of the duties announced since he took office.

The judges said the case rested on whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA) delegates such powers to the president “in the form of authority to impose unlimited tariffs on goods from nearly every country in the world.”

They stated that any interpretation of the IEEPA that “delegates unlimited tariff authority is unconstitutional.”

The White House called the ruling “blatantly wrong,” expressing confidence that the decision would be overturned on appeal.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the judges “brazenly abused their judicial power to usurp the authority of President Trump”.

Attorneys for his administration have filed an appeal against the ruling, which gave the White House 10 days to complete the process of halting affected tariffs.

In a court filing, the Justice Department urged for an immediate administrative halt on the decision, saying the administration plans to seek emergency relief from the Supreme Court as soon as Friday.

Stocks worldwide began to rise following the court’s decision. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher in early trading on Thursday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 64 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.4% higher.

Commenting on the ruling, Tánaiste Simon Harris urged “calm and measured dialogue” in light of Trump’s recent announcement of 50% tariffs on all EU imports to the US from 1 June.

He has since postponed the move to 9 July following a “very nice call” with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Harris continued: “We note the ruling of the US Court of International Trade in relation to tariffs and also the fact that this ruling is being appealed.”

“I want to stress the position once again today that what is required now is for both sides, the EU and the US, to engage in calm and measured dialogue, and to do so in good faith.

“The continuing uncertainty over tariffs is the source of serious concern for businesses, here in Ireland but also across the EU and the US.

“Businesses that are concerned about their cost base, their workers, and their plans to invest.”

’Nothing’s really changed’?

Trump’s trade advisor Peter Navarro told Bloomberg Television: “Nothing’s really changed.”

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, told Fox Business that although officials have other options that would “take a couple of months” to implement, they are not planning to pursue these right now.

He insisted that “hiccups” because of decisions by “activist judges” would not affect negotiations with other trading partners, adding that three deals are close to finalization.

Trump’s global trade war has knocked markets with import levies aimed at punishing economies that sell more to the United States than they buy.

He argued that resulting trade deficits and the threat posed by drug smuggling constituted a “national emergency” that justified the widespread tariffs which the court ruled against.

China: ‘cancel wrongful tariffs’

Trump has been using tariffs as leverage in trade negotiations, including with the EU and China.

Beijing, which was hit by additional 145% tariffs before they were temporarily reduced to give space for negotiations, reacted by saying Washington should scrap the levies.

“China urges the United States to heed the rational voices from the international community and domestic stakeholders and fully cancel the wrongful unilateral tariff measures,” said commerce ministry spokeswoman He Yongqian.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government welcomed the court decision, but warned that trade ties were still “profoundly and adversely threatened” by the remaining sector-specific levies and further threats.

Trump unveiled sweeping import duties on nearly all trading partners in April at a baseline 10%, plus steeper levies on dozens of economies including China and the EU, which have since been paused.

The US court’s ruling also quashes duties that Trump imposed on Canada, Mexico and China separately using emergency powers.

But it leaves intact 25% duties on imported autos, steel and aluminum.

Asian markets rallied Thursday but US indexes were mixed around midday. Europe closed slightly down as realisation sank in that the decision might not be a definitive moment.

With reporting from AFP and PA.