THIRTY-TWO POLITICIANS in the Dáil have declared that they rented out property or land last year.

Five TDs also declared an income from contracts with the Department of Integration for housing asylum seekers or refugees or with local authorities for renting a property to someone receiving the Housing Assistance Payment.

Another TD also said their spouse owned a property that had a contract with the Department of Integration.

The latest edition of the Dáil register of interests, published this week, contains an updated list of TDs who are legally obliged to declare their income from land or property.

Under ethics legislation, all TDs and Senators are required to declare any land or properties they own – aside from their family home – as well as any source of income over €2,600 that is derived from a source other than their political office.

The information is published annually on the Dáil and Seanad registers of interest, though representatives can make retroactive additions for specific years at any time if they discover that they did not complete the annual return for a given year accurately.

According to last year’s annual return, 31 TDs derived an income from being a landlord last year – as did 31 in 2023 (before additional interests were declared for that year).

This year’s 32 landlord TDs include 11 deputies from Fianna Fáil, ten from Fine Gael, four from Sinn Féin, one Social Democrats TD and six independents.

The TDs listed as landlords for 2024 were: Cathy Bennett (SF); Colm Burke (FF); Joanna Byrne (SF); Thomas Byrne (FF); Seán Canney (Ind); Micheál Carrigy (FG); Joe Cooney (FG); Emer Currie (FG); Pa Daly (SF); Alan Dillon (FG); Timmy Dooley (FF); Frank Feighan (FG); Sinéad Gibney (SD); Paul Gogarty (Ind); Noel Grealish (Ind); Johnny Guirke (SF); Michael Healy-Rae (Ind); Martin Heydon (FG); James Lawless (FF); Charlie McConalogue (FF); Tony McCormack (FF); Aindrias Moynihan (FF); Michael Moynihan (FF); Carol Nolan (Ind); Seán Ó Fearghaíl (FF); Peter Roche (FG); Eamon Scanlon (FF); Brendan Smith (FF); Edward Timmons (FG); Gillian Toole (Ind); Robert Troy (FF); and Barry Ward (FG).

Another 29 TDs also declared that they owned land or some other property, aside from their principle residence (though in a small number of cases, this land was earmarked for a future family home).

Landlords

Sinn Féin’s Cathy Bennett declared herself as landlord of a rental property at Canal View in Co Monaghan – for which she received money under the Government’s Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) – and also listed ownership of a holiday home in Co Donegal.

Colm Burke, a Fine Gael TD and qualified solicitor, declared rental income from his former practice’s office on Washington Street in Cork, which he lets to the Cork City Sheriff and to three other solicitors.

Sinn Féin TD Joanna Byrne listed herself as landlord of a property in Pearse Park in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Fianna Fáil’s Thomas Byrne declared a rental income from a property in Rossnowlagh in Donegal.

Independent TD Seán Canney declared himself as a landord, deriving an income from four properties he part-owns based in Wellpark and Tuam in Co Galway.

Fine Gael’s Micheál Carrigy owns a vacant post office and retail unit and land at Ballinalee, Co Longford, as well as offices for letting at New Street in Longford.

Joe Cooney of Fine Gael declared ownership of rental properties in Scariff and Newmarket-on-Fergus in Co Clare, though he did declare himself a landlord, suggesting he made less than €2,600 from these last year.

Fine Gael’s Emer Currie declared ownership of a rental property at Mount Bellew Crescent in Lucan, Co Dublin.

Pa Daly of Sinn Féin declared ownership of a property in Rock Street, Co Kerry and listed income from a contract with the Department of Integration for provision of accommodation.

Fine Gael’s Alan Dillon declared himself a landlord with ownership of land at Carrabeag, Newport Road in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley declared landlord income from properties based in Rathfarnham and Charlotte Quay Dock, both in Dublin, as well as ownership of land in Mountshannon, Co Clare.

Frank Feighan, a Fine Gael TD, declared himself a landlord for ownership of a newsagents, from which he derives an income of €400 a month.

Social Democrats TD Sinéad Gibney declared that she rents out a property in Blackrock, Co Dublin, though she noted that this is the only residence she owns; she says she rents her own accommodation and did not list her occupation as a landlord.

Paul Gogarty, an independent TD, declared an income from part-time rental of a holiday home that he part owns in Killala, Co Mayo.

Another independent TD, Noel Grealish, listed income from a house he rents in Claregalway, Co Galway, as well as ownership of an apartment in Dublin which is declared for personal use.

Sinn Féin TD Johnny Guirke declared himself a landlord of two properties: one located in Oldcastle Co Meath and another located in Tuam.

Independent Michael Healy-Rae, often described as the Dáil’s biggest landlord, declared himself as the owner of almost 30 properties or pieces of land, including houses he owned for rental purposes; he also declared contracts with the Department of Integration for accommodating Ukrainian refugees and a HAP contract with Kerry County Council.

Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon listed himself as the lessor of farmlands at Blackrath in Co Kildare and Aghcross in Co Laois.

Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless, a Fianna Fáil TD, declared that he rented a property in Sallins, Co Kildare.

Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue declared rental income from an apartment in Ashtown in Dublin.

Another Fianna Fáil TD, Tony McCormack, declared income from a house and an apartment, though he did not disclose where these are based.

Fianna Fáil’s Aindrias Moynihan declared himself as a landlord who leased a property in Bishopstown, Co Cork that is part-owned by family.

Michael Moynihan, also a Fianna Fáil TD, said he was a landlord who rented out a house in Mallow and a house Kanturk in Co Cork, in which he had a one-third share, as well as ownership of land in Mallow and Newmarket.

Independent TD Carol Nolan declared herself as a landlord with income from a two-bed cottage in Birr, Co Offaly, which she joint owns with her husband.

Former Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, a Fianna Fáil TD, said he rents out a property in Fennor and derives income from a HAP contract, and also declared ownership of farmland at Fennor and Shanacloon and a constituency office in Athy, Co Kildare.

Advertisement

Fine Gael’s Peter Roche did not declare income as a landlord, but said he owns a two-bed cottage and farmland next to his private home (without disclosing where this is), which is rented under the HAP scheme with Galway County Council; he also declared ownership of additional farmland in Tuam.

Eamon Scanlon, a Fianna Fáil TD, declared income from 5 apartments in Sligo, as well as ownership of 27 acres of farmland in Ballymote.

Another Fianna Fáil TD, Brendan Smith, said he received an income from renting an apartment in Dublin.

Fine Gael TD Edward Timmins also received an income from a property on Dublin’s North Circular Road, two properties in Germany, and an apartment in France; he also owns agriculatural land in Wicklow.

Gillian Toole, and independent TD from Meath, declared an income from a post office and another property in Dunshaughlin, and five further properties in Navan, Lucan and Dublin 15; she also declared ownership of more land in Navan and Ratoath.

Fianna Fáil’s Robert Troy declared income from eight properties in Phibsborough in Dublin, and Mullingar and Ballynacargy in Westmeath.

And Fine Gael TD Barry Ward said he derives an income from an apartment at The Gasworks in Dublin 4.

Second homes, land and additional property

Another 29 TDs who did not list themselves as landlords also declared ownership of second homes or multiple pieces of land.

Another newly elected TD for Fine Gael, Willie Aird, declared himself as owning land for farming near Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Catherine Ardagh, a newly elected Fianna Fáil TD, declared ownership of a holiday home in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

Fianna Fáil TD and former Dublin Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon declared a share in a former family home in Raheny, Dublin, which he also said is listed for sale.

Fianna Fáil’s Housing Minister James Browne listed ownership of land in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, which he uses as a constituency office.

Fine Gael’s Peter Burke declared ownership of a house – formerly owned by his late mother – and land for farming at Clonmore near Mullingar, Co Westmeath, as well as more land for farming in Slanestown.

Michael Cahill, another new Fianna Fáil TD, declared ownership of land at Rossbeigh, Co Kerry an additional vacant property in Rossbeigh and a vacant property in Killarney; he also declared his spouse’s ownership of a bed and breakfast in Rossbeigh, which is used to supply accommodation on behalf of the Department of Integration.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns declared ownership of farming land at Skibbereen, Co Cork.

Fine Gael TD Catherine Callaghan declared ownership of a house where her nephew lives in Kildavin, Co Carlow, from which she derives no income, and farmland also located in Kildavin.

Social Protection Minister and Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary declared part-ownership of a former family home in Ballina, Co Mayo, though he does not derive an income from this.

Independent TD Michael Collins declared ownership of a farmhouse and land for farming in Ardravinna, near Schull in Co Cork, and more land for farming at Knock and Lissacaha, also near Schull.

Another Clare TD, Fianna Fáil’s Cathal Crowe declared ownership of farmland at Woodcock Hill, Meelick and Heathmont, Cratloe, including an uninhabited farmhouse at Woodcock Hill.

Fianna Fáil TD Martin Daly declared ownership of a property at Sydenham Court in Ballsbridge, Dublin for family use and part-ownership of a cottage in Cleggan, Co Galway which is listed for family use.

Independent Ireland TD Michael Fitzmaurice declared ownership of land for farming at Strangefort and Keelogues in Williamstown, Co Galway.

Minister for Children Norma Foley declared part-ownership of an additional apartment in Rathgar which is listed as being for family use.

Fianna Fáil’s Pat The Cope Gallagher declared ownership of forestry lands in Dungloe, Co Donegal.

Seamus Healy, an independent TD, said he owns a constituency office and family apartment in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Independent Danny Healy-Rae declared various lands and a house located near Kilgarvan, Co Kerry.

Labour’s Alan Kelly declared shared ownership of a holiday home in Ballingskelligs, Co Kerry.

Claire Kerrane of Sinn Féin said she owns a quarter hectare of land near Castlerea as a site for a future private home.

Another Tipperary-based TD, independent Michael Lowry, declared ownership of two separate pieces of land near Thurles, as well as pieces of land in Wigan and Mansfield in the UK and an investment property in Kilbarry, Co Waterford.

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe declared that he was the trustee of a second property held in a trust for a relative with a disability, though he derives no beneficial interest from this.

Independent Mattie McGrath declared ownership of land for farming, which is farmed by a family member, at Newcastle, Co Tipperary.

Fianna Fáil’s Shane Moynihan declared part-ownership of a property in Clondalkin in Dublin.

Natasha Newsome Drennan of Sinn Féin declared ownership of farmland in Knocktopher and Dunnamaggin, Co Kilkenny.

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea declared ownership of his constituency office in Limerick city.

Independent Ireland TD Richard O’Donoghue declared ownership of agricultural land in Bruree, Co Limerick, where he has also paid a deposit to buy a lodge.

Ken O’Flynn, another Independent Ireland TD, declared ownership of a number of properties in Cork, including a commercial unit in Mahon, numerous business parks on Old Mallow Road.

Fianna Fáil’s Pádraig O’Sullivan declared forthcoming ownership of a site at Little Island in Co Cork, which is being bought to build a family home.

Independent TD Brian Stanley said he owns a constituency office in Portlaoise.