MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Helen McEntee has announced that the final transferring of resonsibility for the renewal of Irish immigration permissions from An Garda Síochána to Immigration Service Delivery (ISD) will happen today.

Immigration permissions that are due to expire from 4 November onwards can now be renewed online via the ISD web portal, and applicants are no longer required to attend their local Garda station.

The online renewal service was previously only available to those living in Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Limerick, Meath, and Wicklow.

The move towards “civilianisation” of immigration services was recommended by the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

Minister McEntee said the transfer of responsibility allows Gardaí to focus their time on “the more operational and enforcement side of their immigration work, such as investigations and deportations”.

“As part of Budget 2025, I have allocated an additional package of €25m for investment in the immigration system. Within this, I have provided €5m for investment in digital systems to modernise the current systems in place,” she said.

The transfer is joined by a centralised system being implemented by the Department of Justice to handle immigration services. Applicants will be able to see all of their engagements with the immigration services on one platform as part of the planned system.