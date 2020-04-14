This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: Can you answer these questions for the top prize on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

ITV is screening a three-part drama on the infamous case of a man who was prosecuted after winning £1 million.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 9:30 PM
32 minutes ago 11,477 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073869
Chris Tarrant congratulates Pat Gibson, who won £1 million in 2004.
Image: PA/CELADOR/ITV
Chris Tarrant congratulates Pat Gibson, who won £1 million in 2004.
Chris Tarrant congratulates Pat Gibson, who won £1 million in 2004.
Image: PA/CELADOR/ITV

THE INFAMOUS CASE of Major Charles Ingram – who was convicted of cheating his way to £1 million on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire – has been turned into a new drama series.

The first episode of Quiz – featuring Irish actors Risteárd Cooper and Aisling Bea – aired on ITV last night and is on again tonight and tomorrow.

The show was a phenomenon around the turn of the Millenium as contestants vied to win the top prize, and the format was exported to many other countries.

Only five people won £1 million in the UK version, so let’s see how well you’d have done with the questions faced by those who reached that far.

Best of luck!

The infamous Ingram got this one right in 2001 but later had the million stripped from him: A number one followed by one hundred zeros is known by what name?
Chris Ison/PA Images
Googol
Megatron

Gigabit
Nanomole
John Carpenter got through to the million question without using any lifelines in the US version. He then phoned his dad on the last question, not for help, but to tell him he knew the answer to: Which of these U.S. Presidents appeared on the television series Laugh-In?
ABC/Youtube
Lyndon Johnson
Richard Nixon

Jimmy Carter
Gerald Ford
Judith Keppel was the first to win the UK edition by getting this right. Which king was married to Eleanor of Aquitaine?
WWTBAM/Youtube
Henry I
Henry II

Richard I
Henry V
John Robinson took the money in March 2019 because he didn't know the answer to this: Which of these UK prime ministers never served as foreign secretary?
WWTBAM/Youtube
Winston Churchill
Alex Douglas-Home

Anthony Eden
Harold Macmillan
Just a few months later, Davyth Fear didn't take the plunge on this and took the money instead: Which of these people was born the same year as Queen Elizabeth II?
WWTBAM/Youtube
Audrey Hepburn
Judy Garland

Julie Andrews
Marilyn Monroe
Rosie O'Donnell won $500k for charity on the US Celebrity version after walking away from this question: Playwright Anton Chekhov graduated from the University of Moscow with a degree in what?
Shooting Star/PA Images
Law
Medicine

Philosophy
Economics
Pat Gibson used 50:50 and phone a friend to get over the line on this and win the million. Which of these is not one of the American Triple Crown horse races?
WWTBAM/Youtube
Arlington Million
Belmont Stakes

Kentucky Derby
Preakness Stakes
Roger Walker walked away from this million pound question in 2002. Which of these is a butterfly, not a moth?
WWTBAM/Youtube
Mother Shipton
Red Underwing

Burnished Brass
Speckled Wood
Phil Gibbons didn't fancy this question on the US version in 2000. In the US, the Sony Walkman personal cassette player was originally marketed in 1979 under what name?
Tatiana Popova/Shutterstock
Soundabout
Listener

Eardrummer
Stowaway
Jamal (Dev Patel) wins the jackpot at the finale of Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire by answering this right: In Alexander Dumas' book The Three Musketeers, two of the musketeers are called Athos and Porthos. What was the name of the third musketeer?
Celador/Film 4
Aramis
Cardinal Richelieu

D'Artagnan
Planchet
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top dog
Your cheque is(n't) in the post
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A great effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie