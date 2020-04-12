Poll: Who do you think will win the US presidential election?

FORMER US VICE President Joe Biden has won Alaska’s Democratic primary, the latest state to vote in the process.

Senator Bernie Sanders, the previous frontrunner, suspended his campaign last week – dropping out of the race two days before the deadline to return ballots in Alaska.

The path is now clear for Biden’s nomination and his campaign against current president Donald Trump ahead of the election in November.

