TÁNAISTE AND FINE Gael leader Simon Harris has confirmed that his party will open presidential nominations will open in early July.

Seán Kelly MEP has said that he has not made a final decision on seeking a nomination, but the expectation is that he will.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, former European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has not ruled out running. Some party sources have said that she is “everywhere”, suggesting that she is actively building support.

Harris previously told The Journal that he believes an internal contest for the presidential bid “could be healthy”.

So, today we’re asking you: Who would you rather see as the Fine Gael presidential candidate?