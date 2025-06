FINE GAEL MEP Seán Kelly has not ruled out a potential presidential bid and would like the candidacy to be contested within the party.

The Kerry-based vote better said he has not made a final decision if he intends to seek his party’s nomination.

Kelly, the former President of the GAA who topped the poll in Ireland South last year and secured a fourth term at the European Parliament, wants there to be a hustings in Fine Gael, however.

He said he has met with Fine Gael leader Simon Harris and executive John Carroll in recent weeks to discuss the election, and claims they would like to see a competition.

“Nominations have to close, I think, in a fortnight’s time, and then you have to declare by 18 July. So I’ll be making my mind up by then,” he said.

“I have to think about it. It’s a great honour, and somebody must do it,” he added, and laughed.

Asked what is the biggest reason why he has not declared formally, Kelly insinuated he wasn’t a fan of the seven-year term length.

“It’s a deterrent. Seven years. I mean, it’s crazy really when you look at it. Government has five years, councils have five years, MEPs have five years, Commission has five years, Trump has only four years – thank god.”

He added: “Seven is a long time. Especially when you’re coming up in age.”

“One term would be more than enough. Well, Michael D [ Higgins] said the same, but then he got fond of it and wouldn’t leave it.”

Kelly said if Áras an Uachtaráin was located in Killarney, he would declare in the morning.