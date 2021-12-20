#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 20 December 2021
Advertisement

Nine due in court after the anti-drugs Operation Tara in Wicklow

26 locations in Wicklow were search over four days between 30 November and 3 December.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 20 Dec 2021, 9:01 AM
28 minutes ago 2,109 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5635602
Image: courts.ie
Image: courts.ie

NINE PEOPLE WILL appear in court today after 10 others previously appeared in court following an extensive anti-drug operation by gardaí in Wicklow and the south-east.

Operation Tara, led by the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit, and supported by local plain-clothes gardaí searched searched 26 locations in Wicklow over four days between 30 November and 3 December.

The operation targeted the sale and supply of drugs in a number of areas including Bray, Wicklow, Arklow and Greystones. 

As a result of those searches, gardaí have charged a total of 19 persons with 12 youths also referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Ten persons have already appeared before Bray and Arklow District Courts with nine others set to be charged with drugs offences at Bray District Court today.

Gardaí say that Operation Tara was focused on dismantling drug trafficking networks “at all levels” including importation, distribution, cultivation, production and local sale.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie