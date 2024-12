BATCHES OF CHEDDAR from Wicklow Farmhouse and Dunnes Stores are being recalled due to the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

These bacteria can cause listeria infection, with symptoms including mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to listeria infection.

Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese is recalling its Wicklow Gold Beechwood Smoked Irish Cheddar.

Wicklow Gold Beechwood Smoked Irish Cheddar

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland notes that all pack sizes with a use by date of 28/02/2025 are impacted.

Dunnes Stores meanwhile is recalling its Beechwood Smoked and Tomato & Herb Wicklow Cheddar.

All pack sizes with use by dates of 09/02/2025 or 28/02/2025 are impacted, with batch codes of Batch codes 24182 and 24302.

The Dunnes Stores Tomato & Herb Wicklow Cheddar.

Consumers are advised not to eat the affected cheeses while retailers are requested to remove the implicated cheeses from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Meanwhile, wholesalers are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated cheeses and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.