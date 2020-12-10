#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 10 December 2020
Advertisement

The US reviews of Wild Mountain Thyme say it's 'demented' and 'nonsense'

One review said it couldn’t be a broader caricature of Irish culture if it were directed by a pint of Guinness.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 10:15 PM
16 minutes ago 2,497 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5295889

US REVIEWS OF the oddly-pitched rom-com Wild Mountain Thyme have begun to pour in, and they’re not pretty (but are suitably entertaining).

While the film is due to be released in the US tomorrow there’s no planned release date for here yet, so us Oirish citizens are relying on critics abroad to give us their best no-holes-barred assessments.

So far, they’ve delivered. This, from IndieWire, seems particularly harsh (but, we expect, fair):

This sometimes enchanting (but always demented) soda farl of banter and blarney couldn’t be a broader caricature of Irish culture if it were written by the Keebler elves and directed by a pint of Guinness.

The film, written and directed by John Patrick Shanley, and featuring Christopher Walken, tells a love story apparently set in rural Ireland.

Jamie Dornan, who is from Holywood in Northern Ireland, and Emily Blunt, who is from London, play star-crossed lovers Anthony and Rosemary, whose families are caught up in a feud over a hotly contested patch of land that separates their two farms.

Anthony spends most of his time working in the fields, worn down by constant belittling from his father; while Rosemary appears to hold a grudge for having been shamed by Anthony in their childhood.

Here come the reviews

The accents in the trailer alone have been met with some confusion, with the Irish embassy in Washington DC said on Twitter: “To be fair, Irish accents are hard”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A Guardian review said:

“…what is going on with the accents? The mere teaser, with narration by American actor Christopher Walken, triggered an Irish accent emergency upon its release last month. The fears were justified: the accents are indeed bad.

It is worth mentioning that Walken’s accent is especially bad as the crotchety Tony Reilly, waxing about the long history of his family’s farm abutting that of Chris Muldoon, whose rain-soaked wake precedes the first scene.

But The New York Times said “motley accents are the least of this movie’s problems”.

 It is… a romantic comedy/drama whose tone ping-pongs from grave to lyrical to absurdist willy-nilly, and hits all those registers at fortissimo volume.

Vulture, meanwhile, calls it ”utterly batshit”.

 But Wild Mountain Thyme is not just charmless. It is genuinely confounding, a movie constantly working against itself to make its characters and their dilemma comprehensible.
…The setting just serves as an excuse for characters to deliver utter nonsense lines, like this one from Rosemary: “It’s good that you’re tall. Men are beasts. They need that height to balance the truth and the goodness of women.”

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie