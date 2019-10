Pro and anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London last week.

EU MEMBER STATES have agreed to another Brexit extension.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk today confirmed that EU leaders have approved an extension until 31 January 2020.

The UK can leave the bloc earlier if the House of Commons and the European Parliament ratify the Withdrawal Agreement before then.

