CASTING HAS BEEN announced for a feature-length film about the tumultuous 2002 World Cup training camp in Saipan.

The movie will centre around the infamous “incident” between Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy, which resulted in the team captain being sent home from the World Cup training camp.

Two-time Oscar nominee Steve Coogan (58) is set to star as Mick McCarthy while Bafta-nominated Cork man Éanna Hardwicke (27) will appear alongside him as Roy Keane.

The fall out still looms large in the Irish consciousness, and while the film won’t be released for another year, we want to know if you’re prepared to relive it all over again.

So today we’re asking: Will you watch the ‘Saipan’ movie?