A STATUS YELLOW warning for rainfall and wind is currently in place across seven counties.

In Cork and Kerry, the wind and rain warning came into place at 4am overnight, and will remain in place until 8am this morning.

The same warning is also in place across Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow – in these counties, the warning came into place at 6am and will remain in place until 10am.

In these counties, Met Éireann is warning of very strong and gusty southerly winds, coupled with heavy rainfall.

Potential impacts include some fallen trees or branches, difficult travelling conditions, and localised flooding.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning is in place across Antrim, Armagh, and Down, which is in place from 6am this morning until 1pm this afternoon.

The UK Met Office is warning of winds of up to 105 km/h on exposed coasts or hills.

Meanwhile, it’s been a wet and windy beginning nationwide today, with some spot flooding possible.

Brighter conditions with sunny spells and scattered showers will gradually extend from the west this morning and afternoon, with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Tonight, showers will gradually retreat to Atlantic coastal counties, where some may be heavy with isolated thunderstorms and hail possible.

It’ll be mostly dry and clear further east and cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

It will be a bright day on Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and just a few passing showers, mainly affecting the west and northwest, with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Saturday night meanwhile will start out largely dry with just isolated showers but clouds will thicken from the Atlantic and rain will push eastwards across the country overnight.

Winds will increase too, with strong to gale force southerly winds developing.

It will then be a wet and windy start to Sunday, with widespread rain and some heavy falls with spot flooding possible.

The rain will gradually clear eastwards through the morning and afternoon but it will remain windy, with scattered blustery showers following from the west, some of them heavy with isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in strong to gale force southwest winds.

Sunday night meanwhile will bring clear spells and scattered showers, the showers heaviest and most frequent in the west.

The wet and windy weather will continue into next week, with Monday bringing a blustery day with sunny spells and showers.

Some heavy, thundery downpours with hail are possible, with maximum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.