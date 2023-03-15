Windsor Framework doesn't address ‘fundamental problems’ created by NI Protocol, Donaldson says

THE WINDSOR FRAMEWORK does not deal with some “fundamental problems” created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

Donaldson said he was seeking further clarification from the UK Government over elements of the post-Brexit deal where he said concerns remained.

Responding, Downing Street said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework agreement is the “best deal available” for Northern Ireland.

Sunak and the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the new framework last month to replace the protocol which had led the DUP to collapse the Stormont powersharing institutions.

The latest deal seeks to remove post-Brexit trade barriers, creating a new system for the flow of goods into Northern Ireland.

The DUP, which is currently boycotting the Stormont powersharing institutions, has set up a panel to study the new framework against its seven tests before reaching a collective conclusion.

Speaking in Washington, Donaldson said there had been an understandable focus on his party’s position on the agreement.

He said: “The Windsor Framework, while undoubtedly representing significant progress across a number of areas, does not deal with some of the fundamental problems at the heart of our current difficulties.

“It is my current assessment that there remains key areas of concern which require further clarification, re-working and change as well as seeing further legal text.”

The DUP leader said concerns remained for his party around the “harm” done by the protocol to Article 6 of the Acts of Union and the ability of Northern Ireland to trade with the rest of the UK.

He said protecting Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market remained “unfinished business” and raised concern over the continued application of EU laws in the region.

The DUP chief also said he wanted further clarity on green lane arrangements to deal with goods from registered UK businesses that are sold and destined for final consumers in Northern Ireland as well as the Stormont brake element of the framework.

Donaldson said: “We have already commenced discussions with the UK Government on a range of issues where we require further clarity and where we believe more work will be needed.

“We will continue with that engagement to ensure that we get an outcome that works and which can be considered against our seven tests.

“We want to see a return to the delicate political balance within Northern Ireland where the views of unionists are valued and respected.”

In response, a No 10 spokesman said: “We have been engaging with the DUP and other groups on the Windsor Framework, and we stand ready to discuss any further questions.

“We have said we will let MPs have a say and we are committed to a vote on it in Parliament. But, ultimately, the Prime Minister thinks this is the best deal that is available to Northern Ireland.

“This is something that the Government has been working on for a long time. It fixes the problems that we know existed in the protocol and the impact it was having on people’s everyday lives in Northern Ireland.

“We think this is the right deal.”

Clinton

Earlier this week, Hillary Clinton said she hopes the Windsor Framework will be progressed and that the Government in Stormont can be reestablished.

Speaking at an event in New York on Monday evening, she said she hopes the deal will mean there can be a “move on the many issues that confront the people of Northern Ireland”.

Clinton said the agreement “does remain a triumph of diplomacy” for both the UK and Ireland, as well as the United States.

The agreement is a “testament to the courage and determination of the people of Northern Ireland”, she added.

“I’m very optimistic about what lies ahead for Northern Ireland and in a way the Good Friday Agreement and the example of everyone who took a deep leap of faith to negotiate it, to vote for it,” Clinton said.

“To believe in it, is an example our world and our country needs right now, to see about what does happen when ordinary citizens come together to demand peace and then work to preserve it,” she said.

Giving an address at the same event, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that after a difficult number of years, real progress on some key issues has been made.

“I warmly welcome the agreement in principle of the Windsor Framework. Both the EU and the UK worked incredibly hard to address the genuine concerns that had arisen from the operation of the Protocol made necessary by Brexit.

“To achieve this, both the EU and the UK reached. It is a sign of what can be achieved when we come together with genuine political will,” he added.

Martin said with the Windsor Framework agreed, we now have an opportunity to bring “hope, energy and momentum back into politics for Northern Ireland”.

“It provides a stable set of arrangements to address the outworking of Brexit on Northern Ireland. It is time to focus attention on building a brighter future,” he said.

With reporting by Christina Finn in New York