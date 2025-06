THE WINNER OF the record EuroMillions jackpot has made contact with the National Lottery, it confirmed, as it revealed that the winning ticket was bought in Co Cork.

The contact from the winning ticketholder made contact with the National Lottery “after days of speculation”, it said.

The record €250 million jackpot was won by the mystery winner on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the National Lottery, Emma Monaghan, said that the team are “absolutely thrilled” to have heard from the winner.

“At this point, our priority is to give them the necessary time and space to make arrangements and let this life-changing news sink in. No other details will be revealed at this stage, however, the name of the winning Cork shop will be announced tomorrow.”